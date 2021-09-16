AOC thought she was pretty stunning and brave with her “TAX THE RICH” getup at the Met Gala. But Carol Roth’s commentary on wealth is infinitely more badass:

Put that on a dress.

Trending

Put it on shirts and handbags. We’d buy the crap out of that stuff.

Carol Roth’s approach to wealth makes a lot more sense — and cents — than AOC’s.

Want to stick it to The Man? That’s how you do it!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCCarol Rothrichtax the richwealth