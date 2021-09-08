Earlier today, we told you about the State Department’s concern about the all-male Taliban government.

State Dept. voices concerns over all-male Taliban government https://t.co/faQqtfImWU pic.twitter.com/Gx8vvHlk39 — The Hill (@thehill) September 8, 2021

“We have made clear our expectation that the Afghan people deserve an inclusive government,” the [State Department] spokesperson added. The statement went on to note that the list of names announced by the Taliban earlier Tuesday “consists exclusively of individuals who are members of the Taliban or their close associates and no women.” The announced leaders come after the Taliban last month specifically called on women to join government offices in an apparent attempt to portray itself as a more moderate version of the group that previously enforced extreme laws on women and girls, including preventing them from going to school and barring them from leaving their homes unless they were accompanied by a man. The State Department also said Tuesday that it was “concerned by the affiliations and track records of some of the individuals.”

It would seem that the aforementioned spokesperson is getting his or her talking points from Secretary of State Antony Blinken:

“It certainly does not meet the test of inclusivity and it includes people who have very challenging track records.”@SecBlinken in new taliban interim government — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) September 8, 2021

“Challenging track records.” That’s a very euphemistic way of saying “track records of sexual slavery, rape, murder, and terrorism.”

Throwing gays off buildings, dumping acid on girls, and stoning women are now being classified as very challenging track records. 🙄 https://t.co/YZ1QaraQy8 — Sarge (@Sarge_87) September 8, 2021

And we’re supposed to believe that our own government is led by serious people.

Who did they think was going to run the ‘government’…honestly they really believed the Tali’s would appointment women into any roles? — AstrosDaveFormerMando (@nottelinguagain) September 8, 2021

And the humiliation of America from within continues. https://t.co/vhpqusncDv pic.twitter.com/OEbq0PF0LO — Bob (@Bobsquestions) September 8, 2021

This is like something out of VEEP — Sunni Labeouf (@medved_bjj) September 8, 2021

Tony Blinken and the Biden administration also have a very challenging track record — of being incompetent, morally bankrupt, and all-around terrible.

