LOL. This isn’t satire:

State Dept. voices concerns over all-male Taliban government https://t.co/faQqtfImWU pic.twitter.com/Gx8vvHlk39 — The Hill (@thehill) September 8, 2021

What did they think would happen?

We are governed by unserious people. https://t.co/mLV37WQK9U — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 8, 2021

Someone, please video members of the new Taliban government reading this article so we can see their reactions:

Pretty sure they don’t care https://t.co/T6EtnTckSB — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 8, 2021

Nailed it!

Yes, glad to see State has their priorities straight, as usual. The problem isn’t that they are literally the Taliban. The problem is that they’re male. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/Y1pmm0MsRt — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 8, 2021

And “Joe Biden and his National Security Team are now verifiably the dumbest, most dangerous, and most embarrassing group of people alive”:

Joe Biden and his National Security Team are now verifiably the dumbest, most dangerous, and most embarrassing group of people alive. https://t.co/t0JH0dE4Ks — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) September 8, 2021

The EU isn’t any better:

#BREAKING EU warns Taliban govt in Afghanistan not 'inclusive and representative' pic.twitter.com/0JyA15HKHo — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 8, 2021

Clowns everywhere:

Wait, you mean a bunch of murderous medieval thugs couldn’t be trusted after all? Wow, I’m shocked. 🙄 https://t.co/dOaJHBwVAF — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 8, 2021

***