LOL. This isn’t satire:

What did they think would happen?

Someone, please video members of the new Taliban government reading this article so we can see their reactions:

Trending

Nailed it!

And “Joe Biden and his National Security Team are now verifiably the dumbest, most dangerous, and most embarrassing group of people alive”:

The EU isn’t any better:

Clowns everywhere:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Taliban