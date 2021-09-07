The Intercept’s investigation demonstrating that Dr. Anthony Fauci lied under oath about U.S.-funded gain-of-function coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology has been blowing up today (despite Twitter’s efforts to prevent that).

So CNN had a great opportunity to hold Dr. Fauci accountable during Jim Sciutto’s interview with him today.

Let’s see what CNN did with that opportunity:

CNN brings America the Real News™, Mr. President. The stories that matter! Unless, of course, those stories make Democrats look bad. In that case, CNN’s there to throw every last squirrel they can find at the wall.

Is there nobody at CNN who had time to read it?

Maybe there just wasn’t time left over after mischaracterizing Ron DeSantis’ remarks.

Care to do a fact-check, Daniel Dale?

Brian Stelter always has something to say. We’re sure he’ll explain this any minute now. Aaaany minute now.

Surprised? No. Disgusted? Absolutely.

Pathetic. It’s pathetic.

