In a shocking turn of events, the Principled Conservatives at the Lincoln Project are livid over Texas’ heartbeat law taking effect:

By “actively trying to take [constitutional rights] away,” the Lincoln Project means, of course, passing laws that help preserve election integrity and life. Apparently they’ve been bellying up to the same bar as Joy Reid.

Anyway, the Lincoln Project’s strange new respect for abortion has prompted tweeter and Twitchy regular @RBPundit to take a look back at some of Rick Wilson’s past takes on the subject. And he found some pretty interesting stuff.

It’s a hell of a thread:

Trending

That’s Rick.

Sad!

