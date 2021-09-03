In a shocking turn of events, the Principled Conservatives at the Lincoln Project are livid over Texas’ heartbeat law taking effect:

National companies headquartered in Texas are forcing hundreds of thousands of employees to live and work in a state that not only ignores their constitutional rights, but is actively trying to take them away. pic.twitter.com/MmSrGkI7U7 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 2, 2021

By “actively trying to take [constitutional rights] away,” the Lincoln Project means, of course, passing laws that help preserve election integrity and life. Apparently they’ve been bellying up to the same bar as Joy Reid.

Anyway, the Lincoln Project’s strange new respect for abortion has prompted tweeter and Twitchy regular @RBPundit to take a look back at some of Rick Wilson’s past takes on the subject. And he found some pretty interesting stuff.

I figured I'd create a thread showing how Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson is a god damn fraud and now apparently pro-abortion. pic.twitter.com/WqSUJzKzqK — RBe (@RBPundit) September 3, 2021

It’s a hell of a thread:

That’s Rick.

OOF. Since Rick supports Charlier Crist AND Abortion now. pic.twitter.com/Aad7dIRovA — RBe (@RBPundit) September 3, 2021

And now by "they" Rick means "we." pic.twitter.com/zW7UqzcvGs — RBe (@RBPundit) September 3, 2021

Sad!