We fully expected Joy Reid to be outraged by the Texas heartbeat law taking effect. And we fully expected Joy Reid’s outrage to send her off the rails.

Did we call it, or did we call it?

What will Texas Republicans empower private citizen bullies to do next, now that they've enacted laws letting (potentially armed) thugs "watch" (Black and Latino) voters, prompted Texans to spy on women and file lawsuits for a $ bounty against anyone helping them end a pregnancy? — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) September 2, 2021

Will Texans be prompted to spy on teachers to ensure they are not teaching the true history of slavery and are only upholding the prim dignity of the white founding fathers? How about urging citizens to inform on and sue parents who send their children to school masked? — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) September 2, 2021

Texas is basically a small Soviet Republic at this point, with neighbors spying on neighbors, hoping to collect a cash bounty, in addition to being an apartheid state for nonwhite voters. What woman or POC could possibly feel safe there? To say nothing of the gun proliferation. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) September 2, 2021

And know that as goes Texas, Florida will be right behind. DeSantis isn't just gonna sit back and let Greg Abbott out-Viktor Orban him. After that, it's the floodgates in Red Amerca. We are two countries. The United States, and Gilead. #underhiseye — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) September 2, 2021

Gilead. WE ARE LITERALLY LIVING “THE HANDMAID’S TALE”!!11!1!

UPDATE: South Dakota and Florida Republicans already bellying up to the bar. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) September 2, 2021

Based on her tweets, we’re guessing Joy actually bellied up to the bar quite a while ago and never left.

Do you use name brand or off brand foil? — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) September 2, 2021

You can not tell me that Joy Reid is a sane person… https://t.co/ADjA6k6jUd — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) September 3, 2021

No, we cannot. And we wouldn’t dream of trying.