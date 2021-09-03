Jennifer Rubin

Time. To. Come. Down. ON. Unvaccinated. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 3, 2021

What does that mean, exactly, Jen?

I’m vaxed, but this is over the top. — Thirsty Old Man (@cal_born) September 3, 2021

Just a wee bit.

Someone needs brain dewormer https://t.co/cAduYF6M7H — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 3, 2021

Stat!

Look at this petty tyrant. https://t.co/2oVYBmvm3L — RBe (@RBPundit) September 3, 2021

Yay! Jenny letting her fascist flag fly!!! https://t.co/6SmHjpX4Tn — My Name is Nobody (@F3_Haskell) September 3, 2021

Hey @washingtonpost come get your old crone. She’s on here being a fascist psycho again. https://t.co/7w5PZy7sxg — Nous Defions (@hughjassdevice) September 3, 2021

I'm just shocked to learn Rubes wants to use the power of the state to punish people she disagrees with. https://t.co/50SRmIAtw0 — Dr. Windrunner (@DrWindrunner) September 3, 2021

And she’s not the only one. Plenty of responses to Rubin’s tweet are right there with her. Some of those responses are more insane than others, however. Like CUNY journalism professor Jeff Jarvis’, for instance.

Rubin’s tweet is pretty vague when it comes to what she wants to actually do to unvaccinated people, but Jarvis is significantly clearer:

Yes. They have had their chance. Now we must shun, isolate, mandate, punish. Enough. — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) September 3, 2021

Jeff’s having a totally normal one.

He's so cute in his impotent rage. Look at him screech! https://t.co/fSniuxBFwa — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 3, 2021

Lotta impotent rage these days from the same people who claim to be above it all.

Keep it up, Jen and Jeff.

Time. To. Get. Some. Mental. Health. Help. — The Apostate (you/yourmom) (@the__apostate) September 3, 2021

Wannabe authoritarians will always out themselves for the controlling, vindictive, and vicious clowns they really are. https://t.co/quw1NcC6Kp — Justin Gladhill (@JTNeanderthal) September 3, 2021

Every time. Perhaps Jennifer Rubin and Jeff Jarvis would feel more comfortable in Australia. We encourage them to try their luck there.