The Covid-19 crackdown in Australia is like a real-life version of a dystopian science fiction novel, and here’s the latest example from the Premier of Queensland:

BREAKING: A dedicated regional quarantine facility will be built at Wellcamp Airport near Toowoomba. As we contend with the dangerous Delta variant, we need fit-for-purpose quarantine facilities. #covid19 pic.twitter.com/sv1qEHUL1Z — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 26, 2021

That’s why we’ve taken decisive action to build this new 1000-bed, dedicated facility under a joint agreement between the Palaszczuk Government and the landowner @Wagner_Corp. Wagner Corporation expects the first stage of the facility to be delivered for use by the end of 2021. — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 26, 2021

Wow, she seems pretty happy about that.

When only kids in cages just isn't good enough. https://t.co/e5TPtzLkX5 — The Punned-it. (@REMattersAZ) August 26, 2021

Just 15 concentration camps to slow the spread. https://t.co/8LJudGIr6v — Critical Thinking 101(Expert of Expert Evaluation) (@critica18495985) August 26, 2021

These people get creepier and more Orwellian with each passing day.

These people are actually bragging about this. They think they are the “good guys” saving the day… 🤦🏻 https://t.co/2xjWFzUEdi — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) August 26, 2021

These politicians with aspirations to be dictators sure do make themselves proud!

"Quarantine Facility" is a euphemism for "Concentration Camp". — Anarchybrah (@anarchybrah) August 26, 2021

WTF is wrong with you psychos? — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) August 26, 2021

If Orwell wrote a novel where people were going to be herded into quarantine facilities, even he would've thought "Wellcamp" was a little little too on-the-nose for his theme. https://t.co/2KSMOJbPgH — MartyrMade (@martyrmade) August 26, 2021

Australia is building concentration centers You awake yet? https://t.co/ujJMTZtOGl — Dan Lyman (@CitizenAnalyst) August 26, 2021

These people think they are the good guys https://t.co/ISS7qUpX2t — Eric July (@EricDJuly) August 26, 2021

And you know there are plenty of Democrats in the U.S. who are envious of what’s happening in Australia.