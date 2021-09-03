Elizabeth Warren is nothing if not incredibly annoying. That’s why she’s such a natural fit for Joy Reid’s MSNBC show.

Last night, Warren agreed with Joy Reid that Texas hates women and people of color and in the process agreed with Joy Reid that facts are totally subjective:

The data is clear: the majority of Americans support #RoeVWade. With SCOTUS conservatives refusing to defend 50 years of legal precedent, Congress needs to step up and codify Roe into federal law. pic.twitter.com/FxOrUkHnEe — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 2, 2021

That’s not how this works, Liz. That’s not how any of this works.

What’s abundantly clear is that Elizabeth Warren is a liar who is completely full of it.

other famous precedents include – Dred Scott v. Sandford

– Plessy v. Ferguson

– Korematsu v. US "bUt It'S pReCeDeNt" isn't an ironclad argument, it's what allows SCOTUS to make some dead guys take the blame for a decision. https://t.co/cCiFhjJaWJ — Fr. Ryan Hilderbrand (@FrHilderbrand) September 2, 2021

I'm not sure if you are aware, but the Supreme Court wasn't designed to render decisions based on public support, but based on constitutionality. https://t.co/OHXKee1Q21 — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) September 2, 2021

And she might want to look a little deeper into those #'s. There's a "but" there… https://t.co/R9k7wv2Wfl — Dan Andros (@DanAndros) September 2, 2021

The majority of Americans support commonsense limits on abortion that completely violate Roe. Treating the debate as “all or nothing” or “abortion-on-demand or handmaids tale” is how the left has kept US abortion laws on par with human rights champions China and North Korea. https://t.co/ePmNeZ8OXT — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 3, 2021

How does it feel, Elizabeth Warren, to be on the side of China and North Korea instead of on the side of the most vulnerable Americans?

100 percent of American babies do not. https://t.co/HOHrcUSlKF — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 3, 2021