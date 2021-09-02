We imagine that Jen Psaki is pretty grateful today that the media’s focus has largely shifted away from the Afghanistan disaster and toward real scandals, like the Texas heartbeat law. She’s finally back in her comfort zone. You know, being a birthing person and all.

Watch:

REPORTER: "Why does the President support abortion when his own catholic faith teaches it is morally wrong?" PSAKI: "I know you have never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant but for women out there who have faced those choices, this is a difficult thing." pic.twitter.com/Xzz2Fwhh0O — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2021

Well, that answers that question!

Joe is about as proficient at being a catholic as he is being president https://t.co/6L1SxoGq79 — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 2, 2021

And Jen Psaki is about as proficient at giving good answers to questions as she is not making a complete ass of herself.

She really is awful at this . https://t.co/IFYLiQsFau — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 2, 2021

This argument makes no sense. IMHO it is actually *weirder* to support abortion after being pregnant. You know what it's like to have a living baby inside you. And you still believe it's OK to kill him/her. https://t.co/2xmKYimJ74 — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) September 2, 2021

It really doesn’t make sense at all.

the WH will only take questions from those who have at one time or another been pregnant https://t.co/fA9tALX8Cz — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 2, 2021

Wait … are those pregnant people women?

A policy that excludes childless women from asking abortion questions is quite an innovation. https://t.co/geMcgiFYo0 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 2, 2021

Can we still use the term “women”? Forgive us if it’s hard to keep up with this stuff.

Look at all this gendered language. What happened to "birthing people?" https://t.co/sHMuL7yfr3 — RBe (@RBPundit) September 2, 2021

I'm sure she means "birthing persons who chest feed" https://t.co/Pzl38anEl7 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 2, 2021

How does she know this male-identifying reporter has never faced those choices, or that he's never been pregnant? Some men have been pregnant. I have been reliably informed of this by the Biden administration. https://t.co/BnmsjgvkD4 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 2, 2021

I guess we are now moving off "pregnant persons" rhetoric. https://t.co/kevCwtoKqr — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 2, 2021

Is there a rulebook somewhere that we can consult? This is all very confusing.

We need a journalist to ask a follow-up question about that, because that would be historic for a few reasons.

Of course, not only is the "only some people can comment on this issue" approach fundamentally un-American, it also assumes the very question at issue: were born persons previously unborn persons? If so, everyone who has been born has had a stake in this issue. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 2, 2021

Psaki's formulation assumes that women who have been pregnant were not, themselves, the product of pregnancies. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 2, 2021

We’d like some clarity on that, too. We need clarity on a lot of things.

oh, so when y’all wanna have babies, it’s “birthing people,” but as soon as that right to terminate the pregnancy is stripped away it’s “women’s rights.” — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 1, 2021