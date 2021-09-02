National Review’s Jim Geraghty is very, very good at journalism, and he has more than proven himself indispensable when it comes to in-depth reporting on consequential stories that the MSM would rather not wade into.

To much of the media’s credit, they’ve been devoting a lot of coverage to Joe Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan policy over the last couple of weeks. But they’ve apparently decided that it’s time to move onto other things.

Unfortunately for them, Geraghty’s not ready to move on, and he’s not willing to excuse their frantic search for squirrels:

And the media certainly can’t allow that to continue.

Guess they ultimately decided that pissing off the president by doing their jobs just wasn’t worth it.

