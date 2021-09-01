Earlier today, we told you about CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin’s admission that his prediction regarding anti-abortion laws in the U.S. turned out to be “premature.”

I was premature by a few months https://t.co/1sHJxCj5CR — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) September 1, 2021

You’d think he’d be used to that by now.

Anyway, joking aside, there’s something particularly disturbing about Jeffrey Toobin’s reactions to Texas’ heartbeat law.

CNN’s @JeffreyToobin attacks SCOTUS for allowing a Texas pro-life law to stand: “A real blow against the Supreme Court’s institutional reputation” pic.twitter.com/z4zBzbMJmC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 1, 2021

Because if anyone knows about ruined reputations… https://t.co/ptQ0hBaYYi — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) September 1, 2021

Jeffrey Toobin definitely knows about ruined reputations. Before he was taking it out over Zoom, he was telling his mistresses to abort his unborn children.

Midnight in Austin. For the first time since 1973, a state has banned abortion. The great conservative legal project has succeeded. RIP #RoeVWade — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) September 1, 2021

Save it, Jeffrey.

maybe this guy isn't the right messenger for this message https://t.co/xxVsfljWep — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) September 1, 2021

But he’s a great messenger for irresponsible men who refuse to take accountability for their actions.

Jeffrey Toobin is the fitting face of the abortion movement. https://t.co/h0mZUHBMzZ — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 1, 2021

We all know how important abortion is to Jeffrey Toobin. https://t.co/8An2U4ltem — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 1, 2021

We certainly do:

TFW @JeffreyToobin needs abortion to be legal in case he impregnates someone other than his wife again. https://t.co/4zNF1G2Stg — Nick Searcy, INTERSECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 1, 2021

now what is toobin supposed to do if he knocks up one of his coworker’s daughters?? https://t.co/O7lmrdQNp5 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 1, 2021

Abortions would be helpful for when you knock up a co-worker's daughter, right Jeffy? https://t.co/KZIZiDawO4 — Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) September 1, 2021

Reminder that Jeffrey Toobin knocked up a colleague's daughter and initially refused to meet his child because she refused to get an abortion https://t.co/6hjrFYyVD3 — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) September 1, 2021

Don't worry, Jeffrey. You still live in a state where you're free to knock up your co-workers' daughters and pressure them to get abortions. https://t.co/jPg6gVK55Z — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 1, 2021

Once more with feeling, a married Toobin impregnated a colleague’s daughter, tried to pressure her into an abortion, and had to be dragged into court to pay child support. I’d ask “have you no shame?” for weighing in on this topic constantly, but we know the answer. https://t.co/r7CR4p6EXV — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 1, 2021

(for those unaware, prior to Jeffrey Toobin's exploits as a famous Zoomwanker, he was known for trying to force his younger mistress to get a late-term abortion against her will, then denying paternity & refusing to pay child support until compelled to do so by the court.) — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) September 1, 2021

Recall that Jeffrey Toobin knocked up a colleague’s daughter, threatened her career if she didn’t get an abortion, then went to court to deny paternity and child support. That’s why Jeffrey Toobin is pro-abortion. https://t.co/ydxbWq933a — RBe (@RBPundit) September 1, 2021

That’s why Jeffrey Toobin is pro-abortion.

Seems pretty obvious why Toobin here has his replies turned off. But it's really hard to escape quote tweets. https://t.co/KxSesQ0bK2 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 1, 2021

Tough break, Jeffrey. On several levels.

