Earlier today, we told you about CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin’s admission that his prediction regarding anti-abortion laws in the U.S. turned out to be “premature.”

You’d think he’d be used to that by now.

Anyway, joking aside, there’s something particularly disturbing about Jeffrey Toobin’s reactions to Texas’ heartbeat law.

Jeffrey Toobin definitely knows about ruined reputations. Before he was taking it out over Zoom, he was telling his mistresses to abort his unborn children.

Save it, Jeffrey.

But he’s a great messenger for irresponsible men who refuse to take accountability for their actions.

We certainly do:

That’s why Jeffrey Toobin is pro-abortion.

Tough break, Jeffrey. On several levels.

