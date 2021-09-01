A lot of people are taking Texas’ heartbeat bill going into effect pretty hard.

There’s Dan Rather, of course, who suggested that people who want to protect unborn children are the kind of people who are OK with the Taliban oppressing women. Apparently CNN is also a fan of nonsensical comparisons:

That’s not a smart take, but it’s exactly the sort of take you’d expect from a CNN legal analyst.

Just like this is exactly the sort of take you’d expect from a CNN anchor like Alisyn Camerota:

It cannot be overstated, Alisyn? Because we’re pretty sure you just overstated it.

Does Alisyn hear herself?

We cannot overstate our disgust with CNN.

