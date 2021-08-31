David Frum is a contestant in a race to the bottom, and from the looks of things, he may be leading the pack:

It's amazing to watch in real time the fabrication of an Americans-left-behind stab-in-the-back myth — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 30, 2021

Even more amazing that the leading fabricators of the myth cheered and cheered when President Trump vowed to do just what President Biden did. — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 30, 2021

We have no doubt it will come as great comfort to the Americans who have been abandoned that they haven’t really been left behind, that it’s just a myth.

David Frum emerging as a strong late-game contender to take Cheerleader of the Year from Jennifer Rubin. https://t.co/rZONCslRbW — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 31, 2021

As far as we know, Jennifer Rubin, while she’s defended the Biden administration, hasn’t yet resorted to calling the documented abandonment of American citizens and Afghan allies a “myth.” So congratulations, David Frum, on managing to outrun the Queen Herself.

Americans were literally left behind. That's not a myth. https://t.co/aTnCSKuP18 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 31, 2021

We literally left Americans behind. https://t.co/s2U8g8BrlM — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 31, 2021

But were there not hundreds of Americans (and perhaps thousands of Green Card holders, I've not seen any non-speculative numbers on that) indeed left behind? Perhaps what you're seeing fabricated "in real time" is actual fact. https://t.co/AVHg5d3lQ3 — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) August 31, 2021

" fabrication of an Americans-left-behind " The Dept. of Defense said they left hundreds behind. Do even you believe your own bullshit? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 31, 2021

They told us they did, David. They admitted it in real time. Were you dropped on your head a lot as a child? pic.twitter.com/L5xQwpVSch — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 31, 2021

Even Pentagon press secretary John Kirby has admitted that Americans have been left behind.

I genuinely wish I could understand how anyone can claim this is a myth? Just yesterday McKenzie said, "We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out." The admin says 240. https://t.co/XcEUe9NHsZ — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 31, 2021

There’s literally video of the CentCom commander saying Americans were left behind, you gaslighting hedgehog penis. https://t.co/aTHgC07430 — Smatt (@mdrache) August 31, 2021

Where’s the myth, David?

myth? since some Americans were clearly left behind, what's the myth part? it wasn't a stab-in-the-back? — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 31, 2021

And if we didn’t know any better, we’d think that David Frum is only too glad to help twist the knife.

David Frum thinks you're a Nazi if you correctly stated that we left Americans in Afghanistan. https://t.co/QHjoIUmPA7 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 31, 2021

Contractor #1: he’ll renovate your bathroom. He’s a gruff fella. He plans to remove the vanity, flooring, toilet by hand in stages. Contractor #2: he’ll renovate your bathroom. Is a splendid guy. You choose him. He removes it all with dynamite. “Both are the same!” – @davidfrum https://t.co/UFEkYlpV76 — EEE(d) (@EEElverhoy) August 31, 2021

So there are no Americans left behind? Is this the assertion? Of course there will be no penalty for this lie. You can write what you want for your team now. https://t.co/FQavDEqWIk — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) August 31, 2021

Twitter’s misinformation police will let Frum’s brazen gaslighting stand.

Look, if you're not upset about leaving Americans behind in a war zone where they are clearly in danger because your guy won the last election, you've got issues. Can you imagine if the last two weeks had happened under Trump's watch? https://t.co/s2U8g8BrlM — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 31, 2021

Some of you thought him a sober and serious conservative long after it became obvious he’s a doughy, impotent cynic with a middling intellect and a revenge fantasy against the men who stuffed him in gym lockers. https://t.co/cgwTyXD2zQ — Mulder’s Turgid Sword of Graphene Oxide and LNPs (@proteinwisdom) August 31, 2021

Wow, I didn't know it was possible to shove one's head this far up one's ass! https://t.co/S2fhkQinE2 — Mike O'Donovan (@BeardedMinarchy) August 31, 2021