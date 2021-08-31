David Frum is a contestant in a race to the bottom, and from the looks of things, he may be leading the pack:

We have no doubt it will come as great comfort to the Americans who have been abandoned that they haven’t really been left behind, that it’s just a myth.

As far as we know, Jennifer Rubin, while she’s defended the Biden administration, hasn’t yet resorted to calling the documented abandonment of American citizens and Afghan allies a “myth.” So congratulations, David Frum, on managing to outrun the Queen Herself.

Trending

Even Pentagon press secretary John Kirby has admitted that Americans have been left behind.

Where’s the myth, David?

Ah. Fair.

And if we didn’t know any better, we’d think that David Frum is only too glad to help twist the knife.

Gross.

Twitter’s misinformation police will let Frum’s brazen gaslighting stand.

But that doesn’t mean we have to.

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abandonmentAfghanistanAmericansDavid FrummythTaliban