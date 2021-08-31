Last week, Matthew Dowd said that Joe Biden “should be congratulated” for doing “unbelievable yeoman’s work” in Afghanistan.

What world is Matthew Dowd living in? According to him, "[President Biden] was dealt a horrible situation and as of today, he's done an extremely good job in the situation." Meanwhile, Biden was ready to abandon Americans to their fate with the Taliban. pic.twitter.com/kxUZ3VcX4r — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 25, 2021

Well, today, on August 31, it’s safe to say that Dowd stands by that:

The fact is the most honest and competent moments of presidential leadership on Afghanistan over the last 19 years was the last two weeks or so. Don’t we want leaders to tell us the truth and serve the public? That is exactly what president Biden did. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) August 31, 2021

Hoooooooly hell.

Dear Leader can do no wrong. https://t.co/jbqiXqGDnw — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 31, 2021

This is messed up, Matthew.

What planet is this guy on? pic.twitter.com/dWciSYTKjx — RBe (@RBPundit) August 31, 2021

Not the one we’re on, that’s for sure.

That's not a fact at all .. That's delusional. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 31, 2021

Nailed it.

if you didn't know that Matt is a sham 'country over party' person, here is the final evidence: https://t.co/3Z7aNB12oc — Vulpes vulpes (@foxesandhockey) August 31, 2021

It would be less embarrassing if the money Joe Biden left you on the nightstand for this tweet was literal and not only implied. https://t.co/qtfNLTrdgc — God’s Favorite Brodigan (@brodigan) August 31, 2021

And then there is Matthew Dowd. In the world of clown takes, Dowd is 'Bozo' level to Rhodes' 'Eric.' https://t.co/xsc16xvOlO pic.twitter.com/ks5mQXEgOI — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 31, 2021

Bingo! We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.