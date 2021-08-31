Thanks to the Biden administration’s flawless withdrawal plan, the Taliban are now in possession of tens of billions of dollars of U.S. military equipment, including weapons. A lot of weapons.

Thankfully, as Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler points out, those weapons are worth about $18 billion less than what Donald Trump and his cronies are claiming:

New #FactChecker –> No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons https://t.co/4PIumfHcpL — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) August 31, 2021

The Taliban only seized $65 billion in U.S. military weapons. So shut up.

Oh, it was only $65 billion. That really sets my mind at ease. https://t.co/owZJeRZ964 — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) August 31, 2021

I, for one, am reassured that Biden left only $65 billion worth of US equipment and weapons for the Taliban to use against us. Bang-up job, all the way around. — Razor (@hale_razor) August 31, 2021

This is the sort of quality fact-checking work we’ve come to expect from Glenn Kessler and friends.

Myth: Three Americans die from rabies every year. Fact: FOUR Americans die from rabies every year. pic.twitter.com/YfCTL4xPSj — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 31, 2021

Three Pinocchios!

It’s like an Onion or Babylon Bee fact check. — Scott Koehler (@23_sck_23) August 31, 2021

The Onion or Babylon Bee couldn’t possibly top Glenn, though.

Only $65 billion? SO much better. Pretty sure this headline and conclusion would have been way different if Trump was still in office. https://t.co/jXGOpJGpEl — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 31, 2021

“We f***ed it up 8 percent less than Trump said! He’s such an idiot!” *retweet* — Ron Klain — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 31, 2021

Without a doubt.

this is embarrassing, glenn — Laura (@laurakbarr) August 31, 2021

Is this supposed to make me feel better about this catastrophe? — Jean Tuttle (@waffle721) August 31, 2021

Yes yes, 65 not 83. But Glenn I really need to know. Did Tim Scott and his family ever experience “real” racism?!? — Ian (@IanLysaght) August 31, 2021

On August 19th Biden told ABC “If there's American citizens left [on August 31], we're gonna stay to get them all out." That could be the lie of the decade. Instead we have this quibble over whether we gave the Taliban $83B in equipment to use against us or just like $60B. https://t.co/k9nlnhk9rS — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 31, 2021

That’s the thing. Joe Biden is literally incapable of opening his mouth without lies spilling out, and Glenn Kessler et al. are hung up on — let’s face it — a relatively trivial nit to pick. The Taliban have our weapons. They can now use those weapons against us and anyone they want to. Isn’t that what matters?

Thank God we have press watchdogs to correct the biggest whopper we've been told about Afghanistan this past month: that so-called "$83 billion" was, in fact, only $65 billionhttps://t.co/RfIsOo4O6d — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 31, 2021

Next time you liars want to claim the value of a fleet of Black Hawk helicopters and C-130s, use the Kelly Blue Book WHOLESALE price, not retail — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 31, 2021

And next time Glenn Kessler claims that he’s a serious person, remember this pathetic excuse for a “Fact Check.”