The Washington Post has a new profile piece on conservative radio host and gun rights advocate Dana Loesch:

Former NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch, a rising right-wing radio star, doesn’t care if you call her a murderer https://t.co/8ZyxK0kstF — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 30, 2021

The way some people on the Left are reacting, you’d think the WaPo had profiled an austere religious scholar or something. Except the angry lefties would probably tell you that Dana Loesch is ackshually worse than a radical Islamic terrorist.

Anyway, they’re big mad about this:

Why, Washington Post? Why? — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 30, 2021

Same writer. Absolutely embarrassing for WaPo. pic.twitter.com/TMaFRvQQZK — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 30, 2021

Yes, how embarrassing for the Washington Post to cover people whose voices reach a lot of people. When you’re dealing with the wrong kind of people, it’s best to pretend those voices don’t exist.

Good f-king lord why https://t.co/wOQTfgNqb8 — Tim Baysinger (@tim_bays) August 30, 2021

love this #girlboss energy from WaPo, where we have definitely learned several formative lessons about ghoul-snuggling!! https://t.co/1K0DhUdalV — Holly Anderson (@HollyAnderson) August 30, 2021

What a waste of an interview @washingtonpost. My daughter did die in the Parkland school shooting and and people like Dana are responsible for the reality of gun violence in America today. It is true, as long as it is somebody else's kids, she does not care. https://t.co/00kpksL30P — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) August 30, 2021

Oh boy a style piece on this asshole

what next a style piece on Sirhan Sirhan

Hitler: he like to knit https://t.co/ck40I1bU5v — John Barber (@jonrob718) August 30, 2021

This is horrendous.

Interviewing a terrorist.

Glorifying a terrorist.

Giving air to a terrorist.@washingtonpost a terrorist rag, not fit to line a bird cage. https://t.co/GFXXo9zKUa — Red JOY! (@BdRlaz) August 30, 2021

Delete this. — Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) August 30, 2021

Stay in your lane, WaPo!

Y’all needed to do a profile on @shannonrwatts or @fred_guttenberg. Dana shouldn’t have a platform here. Absolutely absurd. There are actual heroes like Shannon and Fred who are saving lives. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 30, 2021

Well, let’s think about that for a second. Dana Loesch believes that every American has the right to self-defense and the right to defend their family. Shannon Watts and Fred Guttenberg believe in taking those rights away, leaving people vulnerable to people who don’t care about gun control laws.

So who’s saving lives, Scott?

Is there a running tally on the number of lives Shannon, Fred, and Dana have saved respectively? It would be great to see that data. https://t.co/fwPRGg4vru — Lou Perez (@TheLouPerez) August 30, 2021

We’d certainly be interested in seeing it as well.

In the meantime …

Yeah…cuz she's not a murderer, so…it's kinda easy to not care. https://t.co/0gUI8JjcnQ — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) August 30, 2021