Man, any idiot can get a piece in the Atlantic these days.

A few weeks back, America’s Area Expert™ Tom Nichols took to its hallowed pages to inform us that the chaos in “Afghanistan is your fault.”

Biden owns the messy retreat – which will be case study in policy screwups for years to come – but who made the decision to pull out of Afghanistan?

We did. And whether it was a good or bad idea, that's on us.

My latest in @TheAtlantic:https://t.co/xu6mOPe06A — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 16, 2021

Fast-forward from there a bit, and the Atlantic is now telling us that the chaos in Afghanistan that’s all our fault is not actually that chaotic at all, but rather is pretty awesome if you think about it.

Afghanistan is all our fault and Biden is doing just great, from our betters at The Atlantic. https://t.co/tGzceyKr0K — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 30, 2021

Instead of being upset about all the terrorism and deaths and destruction and selling out Americans and Afghan allies to the Taliban, we’ve got a lot to be proud of the Biden administration for:

You wouldn't know it reading much of the coverage you've seen in the media, but the big story re: Afghanistan is that we finally have a president who had the moral courage to end a war that was lost long, long ago. My latest. For @TheAtlantic. https://t.co/BburmPKkYs — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 30, 2021

Deep State Radio podcast host and Daily Beast contributor David Rothkopf may not be good enough for reality, but his perspective is exactly the one that the Atlantic is looking for. It’s the one all the Smartest People are looking for:

Consider: Biden Deserves Credit, Not Blame, for Afghanistan by ⁦@djrothkopf⁩ – The Atlantic https://t.co/nAmysMqb4R — Harvey J Kaye (@harveyjkaye) August 30, 2021

President Biden Deserves Credit, Not Blame, for Afghanistan Americans should feel proud of what the U.S. government and military have accomplished in these past two weeks. https://t.co/u5H0iF8kOU — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) August 30, 2021

From @djrothkopf – probably the best, most accurate article I’ve seen on the Afghanistan withdrawal. https://t.co/0dmY3ZPKM0 — Kevin Pérez-Allen (He/Him) 💛🍩🐝 (@KPA_PR) August 30, 2021

"Unlike his three immediate predecessors in the Oval Office, all of whom also came to see the futility of the Afghan operation, Biden alone had the political courage to fully end America’s involvement," @djrothkopf writes: https://t.co/Yl0MHqk2dg — michelle schafer (@michell09387234) August 30, 2021

"The very last chapter of America’s benighted stay in Afghanistan should be seen as one of accomplishment on the part of the military and its civilian leadership."

— @djrothkopf:https://t.co/8saNP3lDoz — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) August 30, 2021

"What we’re seeing is the culmination of 20 years of bad decisions by U.S. leaders. If anything, Americans should feel proud of what the U.S. government and military have accomplished in these past two weeks. President Biden deserves credit, not blame." https://t.co/eGJKgXKej0 — Emma Ashford (@EmmaMAshford) August 30, 2021

This, from @djrothkopf is such an important point. Biden is paying a political cost on Afghanistan for sticking to his convictions and doing the right thing in continuing the withdrawal. We shouldn't let the fact the evacuation could have been better blind us to that fact. pic.twitter.com/6ZMvApqsvp — Emma Ashford (@EmmaMAshford) August 30, 2021

David Rothkopf actually has another Biden administration apologist piece in USA Today, because sometimes the Atlantic just isn’t enough:

via @djrothkopf –> There's chaos and risk in Afghanistan exit, but Biden critics are getting it mostly wrong https://t.co/f5oYqUmCud via @usatoday — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) August 29, 2021

Some considered, rational perspective on the exit from Afghanistan from @djrothkopf https://t.co/RHZhE8osvj — Rhi 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Rhi_K_B) August 30, 2021

Excellent point-by-point debunking of most of the leading arguments against the Afghanistan withdrawal, coupled with criticism of Biden that gets the balance right, from @djrothkopf:https://t.co/cTgLk7SkZw — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) August 30, 2021

Someone who cares about David should really tell him that he can’t pull off the rose-colored-glasses look. Nor can anyone who genuinely believes that David’s takes are smart and well informed.

“could have been better” Good lord — Oland (@olandsexport) August 30, 2021

“Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?”

According to Rothkopf, it’s time to just move on from worrying about this whole Afghanistan thing and focus on the stuff that really matters:

I've written a bunch on Afghanistan recently because, well, I'm a foreign policy guy and much of the narrative has, in my mind, been misleading. But important to remember that one key reason to leave is to shift our focus to critical priorities for the U.S. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 30, 2021

The best way to make good on all those recent arguments about how the US needs to remain strong and a leader and safe is to make sure we now focus on:

–Defending democracy/voter rights

–Combatting COVID & the climate crisis

–Investing in American infrastructure & people — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 30, 2021

Now there’s a guy who’s got his priorities straight.

This is embarrassing hackery. — MaximumMeaCulpa (@MaximumMea) August 30, 2021