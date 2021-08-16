You can set your watch by a Tom Nichols hot take.

Today is no exception:

Biden owns the messy retreat – which will be case study in policy screwups for years to come – but who made the decision to pull out of Afghanistan?

We did. And whether it was a good or bad idea, that's on us.

My latest in @TheAtlantic:https://t.co/xu6mOPe06A — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 16, 2021

It’s on us. It’s our fault.

No, he literally says it’s our fault:

— Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 16, 2021

This is not a drill.

I regret to announce that we've reached peak Tom Nichols. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 16, 2021

Man who is the King of the Experts would like you to know that it isn't his friends and colleagues who got it wrong for 20 years who are responsible, but you, gentle reader. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 16, 2021

We’ve let Tom down once again.

We were foolish to think we could ever be smarter than Tom Nichols. Or that anyone could ever be smarter than Tom Nichols.

We have once again disappointed Tom Nichols — Cranky Federalist, Anti-Jeffersonian Aktion (@CrankyFed) August 16, 2021

sorry my bad — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) August 16, 2021

Our bad!

"It certainly isn't the elite class that has repeatedly demonstrated its inability to function effectively. No, it's you rubes who have ruined it for we elites!" — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) August 16, 2021

It’s just not fair to keep putting Tom Nichols in this position of having to defend himself for being terrible.

Tom has an astounding lack of mirrors in his house. It's actually incredible how easily he views himself as above all of it. — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) August 16, 2021

"I am simultaneously a well connected expert and also have no responsibility for anything myself" is a fantastic gig — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) August 16, 2021

It’s a helluva flex, that’s for sure.

When the experts and the guy you voted for shit the bed once again there is only one way to respond. — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) August 16, 2021

And you can count on Tom Nichols to respond like this.

***

