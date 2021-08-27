Yesterday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Joe Biden’s eviction moratorium was unconstitutional. That was the right decision, but it’s incredibly disturbing that it wasn’t a 9 to 0 decision.

That’s not the only incredibly disturbing thing about the ruling, though. Some lefties are so outraged, they’re really ramping up the tough talk.

Lefties like The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal:

Oh my God, I'm so sick of "but what can the democrats do" people. "The Court has issued an order that violates the separation of powers, and we will not be following it.–The Democrats" THAT'S SOMETHING THEY COULD DO. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 26, 2021

"Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema appear unwilling to defend democracy and protect the rights of minorities to vote, so we are stripping them of DSCC funding and putting all our money into primary challengers. Or they can try to win a Republican Primary. –The Democrats" — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 26, 2021

"In response to the attacks on the right to vote carried out by white supremacists and domestic terrorists, I'm nationalizing the midterm elections and sending the national guard to secure the people's right to participate. I expect courts won't like it. -The Democrats" — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 26, 2021

In short, you can't say that we are at an "inflection point" for democratic self government AND THEN DO NOTHING ABOUT IT. You fight, or you die, but WHINING about "omg there's nothing we can do b/c of the strong chin man from West Virginia" is the freaking coward's response. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 26, 2021

Just by way of clarification, this tweet started about Remain in Mexico (which the court has no ability to enforce) not the eviction moratorium (which is squarely in the court's purview). You can tell that by noting the TIME STAMP

But racist white people operate in bad faith so.. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 27, 2021

The thing Democrats "could do" to deal with the court's ruling in the eviction moratorium is PASS A LAW. LIKE THEY ARE SUPPOSED TO. WHEN THEY HOLD BOTH CHAMBERS OF CONGRESS. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 27, 2021

Elie Mystal is just having a normal one. Normal for Elie Mystal, anyway.

And normal for Elie Mystal is insane.

They COULD also throw the justices in prison and appoint 9 Lemurs in their place. https://t.co/T4TfcP7U0R — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 27, 2021

Kind of surprised Elie hasn’t already made that suggestion.

“Justice correspondent” — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 27, 2021

Tell me you don’t understand the constitution without telling me you don’t understand the constitution. https://t.co/Hg8SjuLT2E — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 27, 2021

They could also, you know, pass legislation that codifies the eviction moratorium in federal law as appropriate, as the Supreme Court told them to *MONTHS* ago. https://t.co/2b5F7NICL1 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 27, 2021

But rAnTiNG aNd RAviNg is so much more productive!

when you're openly authoritarian and disdainful of the rule of law https://t.co/35sv24Nppb — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) August 27, 2021

As I've been saying for years, eventually "Just ignore SCOTUS rulings" will make its way beyond Twitter cartoon lunatics and into the mainstream of the Democratic Party. https://t.co/PQXtoJDNyR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 27, 2021

We’re definitely getting there. But at least Mystal himself won’t be in charge of Democratic policy:

.@ElieNYC – serious question here. Have you ever thought about running for office? You have the ideas and know how. And the right tone. — Robin Hood (@__Chimaera) August 26, 2021

You can't tell the truth about white people like I do and be elected in this country. You gotta soften it a little and I stopped doing that a decade ago.

Which is fine. Besides, I have a *great* Congressperson now, @JamaalBowmanNY — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 26, 2021

What a shame. Guess Elie will just have to stick to telling the truth about white people and the Supreme Court in The Nation. Lucky for him, The Nation doesn’t seem to care if their employees are out of their minds.

In a sane world this would be the equivalent of a letter of resignation for anybody who considers themselves a legal correspondent. https://t.co/on1SyRb6Tq — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) August 27, 2021

What the hell is this idiot babbling about https://t.co/YPsCHizXcF — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 27, 2021

Evergreen question, Jim. The world may never know.

