If Donald Trump even looked at Democratic politician sideways, he was Adolf Hitler on steroids. A fascist authoritarian monster. And if he even threatened to undermine the law to achieve a preferred political end, well, he was the devil himself.

But when Joe Biden openly and proudly flouts the constitution and the law to extend the eviction moratorium, he’s just practicing “presidential civil disobedience.” At least according to The Nation’s Elie Mystal:

I have noticed that @JoeBiden's eviction moratorium has been met with a chorus of boos from us "rule of law" folks. But I can't go along with the choir. I stand with @CoriBush. If you take a SCOTUS L you take an L, but you try to the last to stop sufferinghttps://t.co/rJmArL9mYA — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 9, 2021

Presidential civil disobedience? What even is this nonsense?

"Presidential Civil Disobedience" …. now that's a …. a …. wow…. a … jesus Elie… seriously? https://t.co/t7oTIHksEt — Marc J. Randazza (@marcorandazza) August 9, 2021

He’s serious. Which is possibly even crazier than the idea of presidential civil disobedience.

Mystal writes:

This, I suppose, is exactly the point at which I’m supposed to join the chorus of pundits and chastise Biden for his Trumpian use of executive power and for embracing what is likely an illegal action. The court made itself clear, but the president is going ahead anyway—where have we heard that story before? It would be a perfect, virtue-signaling layup for me to say, “I criticized Trump and now I criticize Biden” because “process matters” and “the ends can’t justify the means.” Then, everybody could bask in the warm glow of my intellectual consistency. This, I suppose, is exactly the point at which I’m supposed to join the chorus of pundits and chastise Biden for his Trumpian use of executive power and for embracing what is likely an illegal action. The court made itself clear, but the president is going ahead anyway—where have we heard that story before? It would be a perfect, virtue-signaling layup for me to say, “I criticized Trump and now I criticize Biden” because “process matters” and “the ends can’t justify the means.” Then, everybody could bask in the warm glow of my intellectual consistency.

This is how I view it as well. https://t.co/9dAuCkmS01 — Average Islay Enjoyer (@matilack) August 9, 2021

Oh? So you’re also nuts, then?

I'm sorry guys "a probably unconstitutional act by the President is civil disobedience akshually" is almost Trumpian-level newspeak pic.twitter.com/JLEnoYnLFD — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) August 9, 2021

Almost Trumpian-level? We’d argue it far surpasses anything Trumpian, and that’s not an easy accomplishment.

Does he face a real possibility of being arrested for his "cause", like ordinary civil disobedients? I don't think so. — No try = no fail (@StillTr05207382) August 9, 2021

“Presidential civil disobedience” is a nonsensical term. The most powerful official in govt cannot possibly do the Thoreau/Gandhi/King/etc. move of publicly and nonviolently refusing to follow a law he believes unjust and get punished for it, thereby highlighting the injustice. https://t.co/zFpQCPXglY — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) August 9, 2021

Lesson learned: it's ok as long as it's for the right reasons. — Jacob Bloom (@JacobBloom31) August 9, 2021

“The right reasons” as determined by the Left:

I have what the scientists would call a “double standard.” If the current occupant of the White House is trying to help people, I generally think they should do what they can. If the occupant is trying to hurt people, I think they should be stopped. I suppose I missed the day in law school where we were supposed to turn in our moral compasses and learn that helping people and hurting people must be treated as objectively the same thing. I was probably out protesting some injustice.

Well, at least Mystal admits he has a double standard. How refreshing.