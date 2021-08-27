There are hot takes, there are scorching-hot takes, there are white-hot takes … and then there’s this take from Chris Cillizza:

Did George W. Bush resign after September 11? Did FDR resign after Pearl Harbor?https://t.co/f0kVOEMLba — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) August 27, 2021

According to Cillizza, calls for Joe Biden’s resignation are “ridiculous, for two main reasons”:

1. There was a time not that long ago where NO politician would even consider calling publicly for the resignation of a president while the number of American casualties were still being counted. It would have been considered abhorrent — playing politics on a day when we are all Americans first and members of a political party second. One of the many boundaries that Donald Trump shattered was this one; there is now no compunction about politicizing the deaths of Americans on a mission abroad. Everything is now political from the second it happens. 2. Do the members calling for Biden’s resignation actually believe that a tragedy happening — either in this country or abroad — is grounds for resignation? By that standard, George W. Bush should have resigned on September 12, 2001. Franklin Delano Roosevelt should have resigned after Pearl Harbor. Bill Clinton should have resigned after the Oklahoma City bombing.

First of all:

I read this in Bluto's voice https://t.co/BVkXGmfX8Y — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 27, 2021

Um, so did we.

We’d like to think that even Bluto would be wondering what the hell Chris Cillizza is doing right now.

seriously, chris? — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) August 27, 2021

Forget it; he’s rolling.

What an absolute non sequitur — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) August 27, 2021

One of these things is not like the others — JerichoTheHorse (@JerichoTheHorse) August 27, 2021

Apples and oranges. — Eric (@Erockinsac) August 27, 2021

Or apples and bananas, if Chris prefers.

Did FDR bomb Pearl Harbor? Was Bush the mastermind of 9/11? — Jay (@OneFineJay) August 27, 2021

Bush didn't cause 9/11. FDR didn't cause Pearl Harbor. The bombing in Kabul was an utterly foreseen outcome, and just so you're not surprised, Chris, beheadings are coming. This is on Biden. https://t.co/ZPhrwUCHGJ — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) August 27, 2021

This is absolutely nuts Chris. Al Qaeda attacking us on 9/11 and the Japanese surprising us at Pearl Harbor are not similar to the completely predictable, avoidable crisis happening in Kabul. If you don't get that I think you should talk to CNN's own reporters covering it. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 27, 2021

Chris is too far up his own backside to talk to Clarissa Ward. Too far up his own backside to realize the utter obtuseness of his conclusion:

The Republican politicians calling for Biden’s resignation know, of course, that he isn’t going to step aside. That they do it anyway, knowing that the base of their party will not just tolerate it but celebrate them for it suggests how far our politics have fallen from even a decade or two ago.

Our media have fallen, too. Thanks in no small part to garbage hacks like Chris Cillizza.