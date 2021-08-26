Great news, everyone! Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby says that the U.S. will continue to evacuate as many people as they can until the end of the mission:

Evacuation operations in Kabul will not be wrapping up in 36 hours. We will continue to evacuate as many people as we can until the end of the mission. #HKIA — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

Got that? So, in your face, Ben Sasse! The Biden administration is actually super-serial and not laughing about getting Americans and Afghan allies out of Afghanistan.

Just one quick question, John: What do you mean by “the end of the mission”?

Hopefully more afghans can reach the Airport. When is the end of the mission? — Tim Vollert (@Tim_Vollert) August 26, 2021

define end of the mission — John 💙 🇺🇸 🇳🇱 🏳️‍🌈 (@John39909906) August 26, 2021

meaning 8/31? — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 26, 2021

So no more August 31 deadline? https://t.co/7qWzfKwj2e — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 26, 2021

when would you say the mission ends? August 31st? or not until all Americans & Afghan allies are out? https://t.co/E9b9s7FEvs — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 26, 2021

Well, Kirby says “as many people as we can,” which decidedly does not sound like “all Americans and Afghan allies.”

And it’s difficult to imagine that the recent explosion(s) outside of Hamid Karzai International Airport will facilitate evacuations going forward.

So will September 1st be "Mission Over" or "Mission Accomplished"? https://t.co/lPX4BUaep8 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 26, 2021

Stay tuned to find out!