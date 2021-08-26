Great news, everyone! Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby says that the U.S. will continue to evacuate as many people as they can until the end of the mission:

Got that? So, in your face, Ben Sasse! The Biden administration is actually super-serial and not laughing about getting Americans and Afghan allies out of Afghanistan.

Just one quick question, John: What do you mean by “the end of the mission”?

Well, Kirby says “as many people as we can,” which decidedly does not sound like “all Americans and Afghan allies.”

And it’s difficult to imagine that the recent explosion(s) outside of Hamid Karzai International Airport will facilitate evacuations going forward.

Stay tuned to find out!

