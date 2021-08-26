GOP Sen. Ben Sasse has been very vocal in his criticism of Joe Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan policy. On “Morning Joe” today, he tore into the Biden administration for their baffling and, quite frankly, offensive victory laps while Americans and Afghan allies remains stranded and effectively abandoned.

And Sarah Reese Jones, cofounder of liberal news site Politicus USA, apparently finds Sasse’s remarks baffling and offensive:

Sen. Ben Sasse spreads some major misinformation on #MorningJoe Sasse talked about leaving no American behind, but according to the White House 4,500 of the 6,000 Americans in the country are already out, and they talkin to another 500. pic.twitter.com/2PWSzRy2zj — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 26, 2021

We’d like to know what Jones considers “major misinformation,” because we didn’t hear any from Sen. Sasse.

I'm not sure this person has a clear grasp of what "misinformation" means. Never mind extra scary "major misinformation." https://t.co/Mx8TKw1T94 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) August 26, 2021

Our best guess is that to Sarah Reese Jones, “major misinformation” is “accurate information that makes Joe Biden’s administration look bad.”

Misinformation (noun) – inconvenient reality that subverts my preferred narrative. https://t.co/GJxZfQhG3B — Steve Stampley (@stevestampley) August 26, 2021

Yep.

Note that she doesn't even consider the possibility that the White House are the ones spreading misinformation. https://t.co/mdeCHJ03dp — Glaivester (@Glaivester) August 26, 2021

But… but … but why would the Biden administration lie?