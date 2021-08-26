According to reports, at least 40 people are dead and 120 are wounded following today’s explosions outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan:

And according to intelligence vet and self-described terrorist strategy expert — and MSNBC fixture — Malcolm Nance, this is just the sort of thing that happens every day in Afghanistan:

#DealWithIt. Deal with what, Malcolm? The fact that you’re the type of person who would rationalize countless injuries and deaths if it takes your guy off the hook?

Unbelievable.

Don’t worry. We never doubted it.

Yes, let’s:

Simultaneously predictable and despicable.

There’s a special place in hell for people like Malcolm Nance and Jennifer Rubin.

