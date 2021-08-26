According to reports, at least 40 people are dead and 120 are wounded following today’s explosions outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan:

At least 40 dead and 120 wounded, with the majority in critical condition, arriving at #Kabul hospitals following the terror attacks, according to a local NYT reporter. Reminder:

6 days ago, Biden downplayed the threat of terrorism in Afghanistan.pic.twitter.com/73QYCPZO5j — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) August 26, 2021

And according to intelligence vet and self-described terrorist strategy expert — and MSNBC fixture — Malcolm Nance, this is just the sort of thing that happens every day in Afghanistan:

20 YEARS- FYI there have been terrorist suicide bombers killing civilians nearly DAILY in Afghanistan. This ain’t new. It’s why we are leaving. #DealWithIt — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) August 26, 2021

#DealWithIt. Deal with what, Malcolm? The fact that you’re the type of person who would rationalize countless injuries and deaths if it takes your guy off the hook?

US intelligence expert tells Americans and our allies who are watching our innocent civilians die in #Kabul while Biden hides to “just deal with it” in a hashtag. https://t.co/t14GNwDlqR — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 26, 2021

Imagine your argument being. “They been bombing for 20 years, it’s just getting worse suddenly, Let it happen” — Kyle Campbell (@kcamp3) August 26, 2021

The bodies strewn all over the canal near Abbey Gate aren’t even cold. https://t.co/Dc7jtFqFgz — Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) August 26, 2021

I cannot believe the callousness in this tweet when I think of all the people I’ve known, and heard stories about, who’ve died in the past 20 years. Imagine telling a grieving family, partner force or U.S., “It happens. Deal with it.” https://t.co/BjyRsMwSUd — Rick Dickson (@rickdicksonreal) August 26, 2021

U.S. Marines are among the wounded you despicable sack of shit. https://t.co/8C13Ss526K — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2021

In case anyone doubted that this douchebag was anything but a deranged, partisan nutjob. https://t.co/yuWtndve74 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 26, 2021

Is there anything Biden hacks won’t say to justify this disaster? Let’s find out! https://t.co/K3zzJ6CLjZ — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 26, 2021

Right on schedule pic.twitter.com/0FnmdnLEaQ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 26, 2021

There’s a special place in hell for people like Malcolm Nance and Jennifer Rubin.

