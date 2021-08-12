MSNBC contributor and purported intelligence and counterterrorism expert Malcolm Nance recently appeared on Joy Reid’s show (along with noted intelligence liability Eric Swalwell), where he made a pretty bold prediction:

“They carried out, exactly what I predicted last Nov, the first insurrection, of which I suspect will be many insurrections. We are dealing with an insurgency in the United States & they are now organized under the banner of Trump.”@MalcolmNance #TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/gbcQnpoh6C — La Femme Nikita (@LaF3mm3Nikita) August 11, 2021

“These guys view themselves as this fanciful group of patriotic freedom fighters, the second coming of the Sons of Liberty & there are many of them preparing for Civil War right now.”@MalcolmNance #TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/pRkbpibxAo — La Femme Nikita (@LaF3mm3Nikita) August 11, 2021

That tinfoil hat looks good on him.

WARNING. Trumps followers are planning a long term Insurgency. Heed these words. It’s happening. https://t.co/9rufkQEhH9 — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) August 11, 2021

“Heed these words. It’s happening.” Honestly, Joy Reid’s show is the perfect forum for this sort of silliness.

I'm old enough to remember when #RESIST was a popular hashtag when the last guy was in office. https://t.co/aEr3CixbCQ — Sensurround, that crazy, humorless bitch🏳️‍🌈 (@sound_hologram) August 12, 2021

When Donald Trump was inaugurated, Resisters melted down. Set things on fire. Vowed and plotted revenge. And to this day, Resisters remain entirely unserious people.

Funny thing is, that they thing they are the only ones that are armed. Sure hope it never comes to that, but people are ready. — Just "A" Thought (@JustATh27580793) August 12, 2021

Sounds like it’s not just “the second coming of the Sons of Liberty” who are preparing for civil war, Malcolm.

It’s definitely not the second coming of the Sons of Liberty who’s saying stuff like this:

Trumpism is 21st century Nazism. — peacekeeper (@Peacekeeper876) August 12, 2021

American Taliban.#americantaliban — Old and in the way… (@whirli_gig) August 12, 2021

A Trumpist Taliban could take and hold large stretches of rural America where they have support from the natives. They could definitely take the entire South, except for Atlanta. Basically the old CSA plus some midwest and mountain states. — Darlington Streipz (@zursch) August 12, 2021

Good Lord.

That’s really scary, Malcom, because I know you know what you’re talking about. — Barbara Blackstone (@BBlackstone1) August 12, 2021

Nope.

Are there nutballs out there who see it as their patriotic duty to restore Donald Trump to the White House? Yes. But they don’t make up a majority of Republicans, conservatives, or even Trump supporters. And to this day, there are still people who hide behind the #NeverTrump banner to push thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories about Donald Trump and his presidency.

In short, there are insane people across the political spectrum. And Malcolm Nance is clearly one of them.