We already told you about Malcolm Nance’s disgusting take on today’s deadly terrorist attacks at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. But here it is again:

Fortunately for Nance, he’s not alone in his awfulness. The Leftist Race to the Bottom is highly competitive.

Here’s Crooked Media editor-in-chief Brian Beutler:

Excuse us?

Except Joe Biden does have blood on his hands. The blood of the countless who are injured and dead as a direct result of his disastrous Afghanistan policy. The fact that Beutler is more disgusted with Republicans and conservatives who are disgusted with Joe Biden than he is with Joe Biden says quite a bit. And none of it is good.

Brian Beutler wouldn’t know decency if it punched him in the face. And he’s long overdue.

In closing:

