The Washington Post pays David Waldman to share his opinions.

Keep that in mind when you read his take on what being a Democratic president means for Joe Biden:

You know, David, it’s OK to admit that Joe Biden hasn’t lived up to your expectations.

Biden has certainly lived down to our expectations. So has David, for that matter.

David Waldman either knows this and is lying through his teeth, or he’s legitimately delusional.

In other words:

Pretty much.

Thanks for checking in, Paul.

