The Washington Post pays David Waldman to share his opinions.

Keep that in mind when you read his take on what being a Democratic president means for Joe Biden:

Joe Biden is a Democratic president. Which means:

1. He has to clean up a Republican's mess

2. He wants govt to do complex things

3. He gets held to standards no Republican has to meet My latest: https://t.co/KgfLFIcGHQ — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) August 25, 2021

You know, David, it’s OK to admit that Joe Biden hasn’t lived up to your expectations.

Biden has certainly lived down to our expectations. So has David, for that matter.

Acting as Biden PR:

1) If a Republican wins in 2024, they'll have to clean up his mess.

2) Gov't shouldn't be doing complex things. It should get off of our backs and be as limited as possible.

3) GOP are held to ridiculous standards by the media. Dems generally go Scott free. https://t.co/bPKEt1uuFF — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) August 25, 2021

David Waldman either knows this and is lying through his teeth, or he’s legitimately delusional.

I’m sorry, but if you actually believe this, then you have been so thoroughly brainwashed that you now completely lack the ability to objectively look at the world around you. https://t.co/lLDIAp1zRt — Bryan. I refuse to bow to Leftists. (@BThomas3333) August 25, 2021

In other words:

Oh look it’s Jen Rubin in pants — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 25, 2021

Pretty much.

Thanks for reminding me there are actually more delusional writers at WashPo than Jen Rubin. I'd forgotten you exist. https://t.co/vFvuPjyROi — RBe (@RBPundit) August 25, 2021

Thanks for checking in, Paul.