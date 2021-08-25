If Jennifer Rubin didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent her.

And then we’d have to ask ourselves why on earth we invented something so stupid and awful.

You may have missed this gem from yesterday:

Taliban is asking, not telling: “We are asking the Americans, please change your policy and don’t encourage Afghans to leave,” hhttps://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/08/24/afghanistan-kabul-taliban-live-updates/?tid=ss_tw — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 24, 2021

Jennifer Rubin is genuinely impressed by the Taliban’s politeness and courtesy, you guys.

That Jennifer Rubin hot take would be hard to top, but Jennifer Rubin is always up to the challenge.

And we’ve gotta give her

No one ever envisioned airlifting hundreds of thousands of people in such a short timeframe before the Afghan government collapsed. This was a challenge with the Trump administration’s May 1 deadline and by Biden’s agreement to leave by Aug. 31. https://t.co/9x8Mz1v8CK — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 25, 2021

But the problem of the left behind would have existed even if the deadline was Oct. 1 or Dec. 1. It’s simply not possible to remove a significant portion of the population after having lost the war. It's really an argument for NEVER leaving if we can't depopulate the country. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 25, 2021

We could get all of the known SIV applicants, plus thousands of at-risk Afghans, and still leave many vulnerable Afghans behind. In one sense, every girl and woman might face a threat of persecution. But evacuating tens of millions of people is unimaginable. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 25, 2021

Meanwhile, MAGA folks will be turning themselves inside out to argue that the United States left too many Afghans behind while also complaining that it is taking too many in. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 25, 2021

The Biden administration told Americans left stranded in Afghanistan that if they’re still stranded come August 31, they’re “on their own.” After outfitting the Taliban with billions of dollars’ worth of American military equipment of which the Taliban are now availing themselves in order to help them strand as many people — Americans, Afghans, citizens from other countries — as possible.

But “MAGA folks” are the problem. The Taliban are just asking the Biden administration not to help anyone escape and the Biden administration is more than willing to oblige. And if that means people are abandoned and ultimately murdered, well, that’s just the way it is. It’s not possible to evacuate everyone, so we shouldn’t be disappointed if they don’t evacuate anyone.

the commitment to SIV recipients was never intended to rescue large swaths of the population. When US pulls off something difficult — exceptional even — and acts with kindness, humanity and decency, it should be acknowledged, even if its performance falls short of perfection — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 25, 2021

The Biden administration’s performance didn’t simply fall short of perfection; it was designed to fail.

The herculean effort could end up evacuating tens of thousands or even 100,000 Afghans and still fall far short of rescuing all at-risk Afghans. Yet this cannot be considered neglectful or hardhearted, because the pool of vulnerable Afghans is virtually limitless. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 25, 2021

It’s simultaneously fascinating and revolting to watch Jennifer Rubin tie herself into such intellectual knots to pre-emptively excuse all the blood on the Biden administration’s hands.

Imagine believing this just to defend Biden. — Chloe Reynolds (@chloethemilf) August 25, 2021

Lol…keep digging…hilarious — Bless your ❤ (@JBMCPA) August 25, 2021

got to break a few eggs to make an omelet https://t.co/kvr3qbogua — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) August 25, 2021

How does that omelet taste, Jennifer?