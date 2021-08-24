When it comes to getting Americans and allies out of Afghanistan, Joe Biden is fully committed … to abandonment.

BREAKING: The U.S. military has started withdrawing from Afghanistan reducing troop presence: U.S. officials — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 24, 2021

Easy come, easy go. Right, Joe?

We did not expect great things from the Biden administration. But Joe Biden has proven himself to be downright toxic, to America and to the world.

And what happens to the people who get left behind? Well, they’re reportedly “on their own.”

Did you hear the email @BretBaier just read? — Ely Time (@patrickely) August 24, 2021

Listen:

@BretBaier Reporting we may be out of Afghanistan in 72 hours? Reads email from Navy pilot on the ground in Kabul. “…out in 72 hours & anyone left is on their own…”. WTF? pic.twitter.com/vrLnSidTsd — El Hosel (@hosel_el) August 24, 2021

Here’s a longer segment:

Brett Baier reporting that our military is now only taking American citizens at the Kabul airport. He adds that our military is expected to be out in 72 hours… This is shocking. There are so many people still there… including Americans. pic.twitter.com/Uj6aR3y5qW — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) August 24, 2021

Insane. This is insane.

So they're go from stranded to abandoned. Look for the left to start trying to redefine those words. https://t.co/c4I4yWk9dj — RBe (@RBPundit) August 24, 2021

Count on it.

Biden’s really going to just leave Americans there isn’t he? https://t.co/bI5XcfcQOA — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 24, 2021

Yes he is.

Sickening — Leon (@BiscuitSlap) August 24, 2021

What an absolute, unmitigated disgrace.

Travesty. Unreal. I hope these soldiers have a lot of support when they get home. What they're being asked to endure — leaving people behind — is just terrible. https://t.co/cbuXK9tqI1 — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) August 24, 2021

Update:

And there you have it:

US embassy issues last alert for US citizens to leave afghanistan or they’re on their own, then recalls it 30 mins later. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 24, 2021

This is fine.