As we told you earlier, Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw recently found herself the subject of a nasty, sexist cartoon by Pensacola News Journal editorial cartoonist Andy Marlette.

Pushaw, along with many others, didn’t hesitate to call Marlette out for that garbage:

Well, for what it’s worth, Marlette has thought about it and would like to apologize.

We kid, of course:

This guy.

Trending

Is this “Registered Republican” BS supposed to let him off the hook or something?

Maybe Andy should register as a douchebag.

“Ass” also works.

We definitely know who Andy is now.

Last word to Christina Pushaw:

Ain’t that the truth.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andy MarlettecartoonChristina Pushaweditorial cartoonFloridamisogynisticmisogynyPensacola News JournalRon DeSantissexismsexist