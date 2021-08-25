As we told you earlier, Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw recently found herself the subject of a nasty, sexist cartoon by Pensacola News Journal editorial cartoonist Andy Marlette.

Pushaw, along with many others, didn’t hesitate to call Marlette out for that garbage:

So-called feminist liberal men are, in fact, the most sexist and misogynistic of all. @AndyMarlette is a prime example. https://t.co/S0hdO6Bacl — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 25, 2021

Well, for what it’s worth, Marlette has thought about it and would like to apologize.

We kid, of course:

Hey Christina, I'm actually a registered Republican but I would love to interview you on your thoughts about this cartoon as well as "sexist and misogynistic" imagery and so-called identity politics. Would you be available to talk? — Andy Marlette (@AndyMarlette) August 25, 2021

This guy.

No you aren't bro — ThickenParm (@msmHypocrisy) August 25, 2021

Yes because your cartoons are always so conservative. You are a republican like Jennifer Ruben is a republican. — Cloudfox (@Cloudfox13) August 25, 2021

Is this “Registered Republican” BS supposed to let him off the hook or something?

WGAF what you’re registered as. — Need for Speed (@OoUuFan) August 25, 2021

Who cares what you’re registered as, you hate women who don’t do what you want so you make sexist cartoons about them and their looks. — WinterDreams (@Missthetree) August 25, 2021

Maybe Andy should register as a douchebag.

You're not a republican, you're an ass. — Cascadian 🌳 (@CascadianZone) August 25, 2021

“Ass” also works.

“Hey here’s a trash editorial anyway wanna talk?”

Fascinating way to get attention. https://t.co/6qF90wDQnr — EEE(d) (@EEElverhoy) August 25, 2021

We definitely know who Andy is now.

Yeah, just take the L and move on dude. pic.twitter.com/gFfDxB9CGF — Adam Klein (@stellamydog) August 25, 2021

Last word to Christina Pushaw:

I don’t want to censor @AndyMarlette’s disgusting, sexist cartoon. In fact, @pnj & editor @lnelless should keep it online—so everyone can see that they’re okay with misogynistic bullying as long as it’s directed at conservative women. Says more about them than it does about me. — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 25, 2021

Ain’t that the truth.