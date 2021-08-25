As we told you earlier, Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw recently found herself the subject of a nasty, sexist cartoon by Pensacola News Journal editorial cartoonist Andy Marlette.
#Florida cartoon: #COVID19 Covergirl and taxpayer-funded Twitter troll, @ChristinaPushaw… @GovRonDeSantis @RonDeSantisFL pic.twitter.com/D3Ehn8nbVa
— Andy Marlette (@AndyMarlette) August 25, 2021
Pushaw, along with many others, didn’t hesitate to call Marlette out for that garbage:
So-called feminist liberal men are, in fact, the most sexist and misogynistic of all. @AndyMarlette is a prime example. https://t.co/S0hdO6Bacl
— Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 25, 2021
Well, for what it’s worth, Marlette has thought about it and would like to apologize.
We kid, of course:
Hey Christina, I'm actually a registered Republican but I would love to interview you on your thoughts about this cartoon as well as "sexist and misogynistic" imagery and so-called identity politics. Would you be available to talk?
— Andy Marlette (@AndyMarlette) August 25, 2021
This guy.
No you aren't bro
— ThickenParm (@msmHypocrisy) August 25, 2021
Yes because your cartoons are always so conservative. You are a republican like Jennifer Ruben is a republican.
— Cloudfox (@Cloudfox13) August 25, 2021
— Dr. Neanderthal (@TheButcher2020) August 25, 2021
Is this “Registered Republican” BS supposed to let him off the hook or something?
WGAF what you’re registered as.
— Need for Speed (@OoUuFan) August 25, 2021
Who cares what you’re registered as, you hate women who don’t do what you want so you make sexist cartoons about them and their looks.
— WinterDreams (@Missthetree) August 25, 2021
Maybe Andy should register as a douchebag.
You're not a republican, you're an ass.
— Cascadian 🌳 (@CascadianZone) August 25, 2021
“Ass” also works.
“Hey here’s a trash editorial anyway wanna talk?”
Fascinating way to get attention. https://t.co/6qF90wDQnr
— EEE(d) (@EEElverhoy) August 25, 2021
We definitely know who Andy is now.
You’re pathetic.
— 🇺🇸 Brie🤘🏼💃🏻 (@Brieforprez) August 25, 2021
Yeah, just take the L and move on dude. pic.twitter.com/gFfDxB9CGF
— Adam Klein (@stellamydog) August 25, 2021
Last word to Christina Pushaw:
I don’t want to censor @AndyMarlette’s disgusting, sexist cartoon. In fact, @pnj & editor @lnelless should keep it online—so everyone can see that they’re okay with misogynistic bullying as long as it’s directed at conservative women.
Says more about them than it does about me.
— Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 25, 2021
Ain’t that the truth.