Last week the Associated Press wrote a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis complaining about his press secretary Christina Pushaw for calling out their misinformation and lies. Basically, the AP was telling DeSantis his spokesperson was being a big meanie for pointing out how one of their reporters was spreading complete BS.

That’s not the only occasion when Pushaw has wedgied some “journalists” stricken with DeSantis Derangement Syndrome for pushing misinformation. How has it become clear that Pushaw has been effective in sinking the media’s fake news on a regular basis? Here’s one example:

Wow. Not even trying to hide it.

Sexism in the media is okay as long as they pick the right target (a Republican woman), I guess. Disgusting. https://t.co/XLiOZmUMqy — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) August 25, 2021

I wonder if @Twitter will suspend media who share this sexist garbage of @ChristinaPushaw like they suspended her for justifiably criticizing a poorly-written piece of activist garbage disingenuously promoted as “reporting?" https://t.co/oKD5Uw3gRT — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 25, 2021

A feminist, no doubt… — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) August 25, 2021

Yup. “Progressive” — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 25, 2021

How very “progressive” of him.

Gotta love it when Florida journalists like @NewsGuyGreg of @MyNews13 Orlando endorse gross misogyny! Mask off moment? 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/IVIYgwichP — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 25, 2021

So-called feminist liberal men are, in fact, the most sexist and misogynistic of all. @AndyMarlette is a prime example. https://t.co/S0hdO6Bacl — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 25, 2021

Okay I actually read it. You REALLY hurt his feelings 😂 — Andrew Washburn (@shreddxchedd) August 25, 2021

I’ve never interacted with this man in my life — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 25, 2021

Pushaw does such an effective job of calling out media BS and misinformation that they’re throwing a tantrum.

Yeah, I have no sympathy for the journalists whining about DeSantis "bullying" them by telling them that their stories suck when they put out sexist trash about @ChristinaPushaw like this https://t.co/tHrtBubnXi — PoliMath (@politicalmath) August 25, 2021

In under a year, Christina has gotten so under the skin of the Florida journalist legion that they’re now squealing and jumping off a cliff together. This is disgusting. I’m sorry they’re attacking you like this. We thank you & @GovRonDeSantis for fighting for us in Florida. — KG (@kgfreestate) August 25, 2021

Still pushing that debunked misinformation, now with a heavy dose of misogyny? Oof. — Christine Price (@PstafarianPrice) August 25, 2021

This is some vile, sexist trash. https://t.co/rczmGWN5zC — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) August 25, 2021

And check out the Florida media activists and Democratic Party officials liking it… — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 25, 2021

Sadly we’re not surprised.

If you show yourself as a fighter who doesn’t take any crap, they go low and lower. Because that’s all they can do. They have no argument but cheap shots. https://t.co/X61LUP4yqU — Leslie-Lou (@lalasugarloaf) August 25, 2021

Do you generally have a problem with Governors having PR people who receive paychecks? Or do you just have an issue with competent ones who call you out on your shoddy reporting? Also, attractive blonde women can be smart and competent. https://t.co/KucQb6S9GD — Mindy (@just_mindy) August 25, 2021

The media after getting publicly fact-checked after publishing a hit piece: "Wahhhhhh why is this lady harassing us? We don't understand how someone could be so hateful." Also the media: https://t.co/J4jSAeqTVF — Brandon (@onestrikeaway) August 25, 2021

Pushaw agrees that the cartoon is suitable for framing, just not in the way the cartoonist would hope:

Total trash, but not surprising considering the source. This is what the Left does to you when you’re effective. Congratulations @ChristinaPushaw. You should definitely frame the “cartoon”! https://t.co/JY0lC3kCW7 — Jon Schweppe (@JonSchweppe) August 25, 2021