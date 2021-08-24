Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is understandably completely fed up with the blatantly biased media coverage painting him as some kind of bloodthirsty evil genius hellbent. It’s been going on for some time now and shows no signs of slowing down.

The AP’s recent hit piece is just one example of this bizarre media crusade.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been criticized for opposing mask mandates, is now touting a COVID-19 antibody treatment in which a top donor's company has invested millions of dollars. DeSantis has been promoting the treatment as virus cases spike. https://t.co/0TwgYlONVh — The Associated Press (@AP) August 18, 2021

The narrative that DeSantis was up to something nefarious has been quite thoroughly debunked, but unfortunately, DeSantis still has to take time out of his day to deal with the media’s garbage.

Ron DeSantis fires back at @AP for complaining that his press secretary called them out for publishing a misleading hit piece on him. pic.twitter.com/zTdinJkfso — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 23, 2021

And media actually get angry at Ron DeSantis for actually giving a damn about defending himself from false accusations:

This is a Governor who has, rightly, time and time again stressed the negative mental health impact of responses to the pandemic, such as lockdowns. Yet here is @GovRonDeSantis taunting – "Was it worth it?" – a reporter & his employer. This is the very definition of bullying. — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) August 23, 2021

How Ron DeSantis responded to a mildly critical story — that's how a fascist would respond. Fascists bully. They attack moderate wings of the press (is there any more moderate source then the AP?) to divide and further make it appear that other forms of media are extreme. — Tamara Lush (@TamaraLush) August 23, 2021

It’s not “bullying” to call out blatant media malpractice. It’s sure as hell not fascism.

And Drew Holden, like Ron DeSantis, is disgusted.

Holden and the Thread of Truth. Must read. https://t.co/PT1YteDCUm — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) August 24, 2021

Drew Holden has gotten quite adept at taking the media to task, and this thread is no exception:

A bizarrely large segment of the press corp in Florida is accusing the Governor of bullying for asking an outlet, rhetorically “was it worth it?” after they published a hatchet job piece about him that’ll undermine vaccine confidence. https://t.co/Y40j1Wa1IE — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 24, 2021

The institution of journalism has grown increasingly thin-skinned and insular, incapable of hearing (nonetheless accepting) criticism. And everyone will suffer as a result. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 24, 2021

DeSantis is providing something that journalism desperately needs and entirely lacks: accountability. If journalists think his words are too mean, they should pursue another profession. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 24, 2021

This kind of a response is entirely unhinged. You believe that a fascist would respond to unfair criticism with…a strongly worded letter? With a perhaps mocking intonation to close it? https://t.co/mqan8DMTj4 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 24, 2021

The Trump years were revelatory for lots of reasons but one of the biggest was that lots of journalists do not have the discipline or fisposition (or perhaps interest) to do their jobs well. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 24, 2021

If the media want DeSantis’ — or anyone’s — respect, they need to get back to doing journalism. Actual journalism. If they want our sympathy, they’re going to be very, very disappointed.