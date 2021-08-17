It’s sad — not to mention annoying — that so many in the media and on the Left are trying to make Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the villain of the COVID19 pandemic, but here we are. Which means it’s up to people like DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw to set the record straight.

And she’s definitely got her work cut out for her:

Here’s the “BlueAnon conspiracy theory” Pushaw is referring to:

Got all that? Kevin Cate, a consultant for DeSantis opponent Nikki Fried’s gubernatorial campaign, sure did. And he thinks there needs to be an investigation:

Or Cate could just save himself the trouble and talk to Christina Pushaw.

But where’s the fun in that? Right, Kevin?

Maybe Nikki Fried’s crew should focus more on the “saving lives” stuff and less on the “spreading conspiracy theories” stuff.

