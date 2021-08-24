This afternoon, Fox News’ Bret Baier read an email from someone with boots on the ground in Kabul saying that the Biden administration’s message to anyone remaining in Afghanistan after the August 31 deadline is basically “on their own.”

Brett Baier reporting that our military is now only taking American citizens at the Kabul airport. He adds that our military is expected to be out in 72 hours… This is shocking. There are so many people still there… including Americans. pic.twitter.com/Uj6aR3y5qW — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) August 24, 2021

Well, to be fair, the administration is apparently still trying to figure out what their official position is:

US embassy issues last alert for US citizens to leave afghanistan or they’re on their own, then recalls it 30 mins later. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 24, 2021

But despite that uncertainty, we can be quite sure that means that Americans still in Afghanistan who have largely been fending for themselves already are about to be even worse off in the coming days.

CBS News correspondent Eena Ruffina reports on what one American citizen is currently experiencing as she watches her county abandon her and loved ones to bloodthirsty terrorists:

I just got off a video call with a US citizen, a woman, housing multiple women and children in her home. Some are very young. Others are physically disabled. I saw them on the video. She said she's tried multiple times with her blue passport… can't get into the airport. 1/ — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) August 24, 2021

She says she was a translator for 15 years. She worked on a base with many of these people. Some have pending SIV applications. Others do not. But because she is an American, they thought she could help them. She told them not to come, they came anyway. Now, they're here. 2/ — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) August 24, 2021

She cried and said she just wants to go home to NJ. I asked if she could go, but not the families in her house, will she leave? She covered her face and started sobbing. I said "you are allowed to want to go home." The line went dead. She texted her response… — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) August 24, 2021

"I am human how could leave these kids behind me get killed…. They will be in my heard for the rest of my life that I left them behind." These are the kinds of choices people, American citizens, are making right now in #Afghanistan — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) August 24, 2021

These are the choices they are being forced to make by an administration that’s been exposed for their utterly callous disregard for innocent civilians whose lives hang in the balance.

This is heartbreaking. — matt dooley (@mdooley) August 24, 2021

Biden is trying to leave them behind. https://t.co/5vGo9ekkRQ — RT 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧 (@thereald0rt) August 24, 2021

This is so wrong. How can The United States of America so horridly drop the ball? https://t.co/49QHvsODLk — Mark (@Mizzou58Steel) August 24, 2021

What a shameful and botched exit this has been. Truly a humanitarian crisis and a black eye for America. We could have done so much better than this. https://t.co/bko2dhD8lx — Taylor (@taylorevans1) August 24, 2021

This has been nothing short of an abject travesty and a permanent stain on Joe Biden and his administration.