Now that the FDA has officially approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID19 vaccine, Joe Biden is advising Americans that there’s really nothing stopping them from getting vaccinated:

President Biden: "Those who have been waiting for full approval should go get your shot now. The vaccination is free, it's easy, it's safe, and it's effective." https://t.co/RdYLvfum24 pic.twitter.com/Kb99Mn5j0i — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 23, 2021

And there’s nothing inherently wrong with that message. There is, however, something wrong with this one:

BIDEN to parents: "Make sure that everyone around your child who can be vaccinated, is vaccinated" and "make sure your child is masked when they leave home." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 23, 2021

Watch:

Joe Biden says that parents should not let their children leave home without wearing a mask: pic.twitter.com/gzsKaxzYvb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 23, 2021

It was really nice of Joe Biden to come around on the vaccine after he spent time during his presidential campaign urging vaccine skepticism. So at least he’s made progress on that front. But it’s clear from his recommendation that parents make sure their kids are masked before leaving the house that actual science is still well beyond his grasp.

Wtf — David Carmichael (@Davidcar1967) August 23, 2021

That's a big no — 🛰 'Everything Woke turns to sh*t' Gina 🇺🇲 (@NickelRaney) August 23, 2021

That’s gonna be a no from this mom. — Ms. Jigs (@Intotheabisss) August 23, 2021

It should be a no from anyone reasonable.

By all means, parents should be free to expect their kids to wear masks. There’s a case to be made that immunocompromised children could benefit from masking up. But calling upon all parents to mask up their kids before letting them leave the house is ridiculous.

The idea that we should be taking any advice from Joe Biden is ridiculous.

Maybe the White House should roll out somebody with a bit more credibility than Biden to push the vaccine on skeptics? — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 23, 2021