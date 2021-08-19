Kudos to President Joe Biden, who’s managed to pack a lifetime’s worth of gaslighting into his interview with George Stephanopoulos. “We have control of the airport right now.” “No one’s being killed right now.”

“We don’t have military in Syria”:

The commander-in-chief should absolutely know that there are troops in Syria. Has he forgotten? Or is he just lying through his teeth?

Neither scenario is a good one.

