Think Joe Biden’s handlers regret letting him sit down with George Stephanopoulos yet? Because we would if we were them.

As if the “Taliban is having an existential crisis” stuff weren’t bad enough, there’s also this:

STEPHANOPOULOS: Still a lotta pandemonium outside the airport. BIDEN: Oh, there is. But, look, b– but no one's being killed right now, God forgive me if I'm wrong about that, but no one's being killed right now. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 19, 2021

Watch:

EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Biden to @GStephanopoulos on Afghanistan: “No one’s being killed right now — we got 1,200 out yesterday, a couple thousand today. And it’s increasing. We’re gonna get those people out.” https://t.co/EX9TlHMLMt pic.twitter.com/0t5kAiV14V — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2021

WATCH: Joe Biden falsely claims “no one’s being killed right now” near the Kabul airport pic.twitter.com/x8RJb6gv6V — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 19, 2021

🚨🚨: Stephanopoulos says there's still a lot of pandemonium at the Kabul airport. Biden: "But look, no one's being killed right now," then *literally knocks on wood!* What?? #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/MNHuyHle8H — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 19, 2021

Well, some Afghans have been killed. Some fell to their deaths from the outside of a plane because they were so desperate to get out of there (though, to be fair, that was like four days ago, five days ago, man).

But other than that …

“No one’s being killed right now?!” The Taliban have killed over a thousand people in the last two weeks. Several were reportedly killed this morning when the Taliban fired into a crowd waving flags. This is pretty shocking. https://t.co/JDjiqxPWQV — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 19, 2021

This article is from TODAY. https://t.co/oqlRUa9cYI — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 19, 2021

And then of course there’s this:

Kabul airport now

pic.twitter.com/743y2AULrh — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) August 19, 2021

“We have control of the airport right now.”

If someone hasn’t already been killed in the chaos at the airport in Kabul, that won’t be the case for much longer.

This is insane. Joe Biden is insane. Either insane or a pathological malicious liar. Neither of those scenarios should be reassuring to Americans and they sure as hell shouldn’t reassure Afghans and the rest of the world.

In the same interview he said that people falling from planes happened FOUR or FIVE days ago. Follows up with "no one's being killed right now." I mean does he think this is the message to sell the American people and the world? This is maddening. https://t.co/97YtphWQeo — Kenny has a podcast now. (@kchessor) August 19, 2021