Think Joe Biden’s handlers regret letting him sit down with George Stephanopoulos yet? Because we would if we were them.

As if the “Taliban is having an existential crisis” stuff weren’t bad enough, there’s also this:

Watch:

Well, some Afghans have been killed. Some fell to their deaths from the outside of a plane because they were so desperate to get out of there (though, to be fair, that was like four days ago, five days ago, man).

But other than that …

And then of course there’s this:

“We have control of the airport right now.”

If someone hasn’t already been killed in the chaos at the airport in Kabul, that won’t be the case for much longer.

This is insane. Joe Biden is insane. Either insane or a pathological malicious liar. Neither of those scenarios should be reassuring to Americans and they sure as hell shouldn’t reassure Afghans and the rest of the world.

