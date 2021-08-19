Earlier this week, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told CNN’s John Berman that the State Department didn’t know how many Americans were still trapped in Afghanistan or whether those Americans would be able to get out.

This morning, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said on CNN that the military is not "equipped and able" to help Americans trapped inside their homes in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/km02CVNeha — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 17, 2021

Fast-forward to today, when Kirby is noticeably better informed.

We kid, of course:

Q: How many American citizens remain in Afghanistan? Kirby: "I don't know." — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 19, 2021

How many American citizens remain in Afghanistan?@PentagonPresSec: “I don’t know.” pic.twitter.com/ZwtiWGvk9m — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) August 19, 2021

Well, um … are there any plans to try to find out or … ?

Kirby refers the reporter who asked the question to State. Points out that Americans don't have to register presence. (So far, however, the U.S. is nowhere near evacuating the various estimates federal officials have offered for how many American citizens are in Afghanistan.) — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 19, 2021

Oh.

Unreal — Mars19 (@Mars19864) August 19, 2021

Maybe the Biden administration should get on that.

this is going really well. https://t.co/yzqWGFOnfn — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 19, 2021

About as well as everything else.

***

Related:

Pentagon officials did NOT want to answer question about US buying fuel from the Taliban in Kabul