The fact that John Kirby is speaking for the Pentagon does not inspire confidence in the Pentagon. Which means it definitely doesn’t inspire confidence in the Biden administration.

This is not the sort of thing you want to hear when your president is in charge of U.S. policy in Afghanistan:

On CNN, John Kirby asked how many Americans are still in Afghanistan: "We think there are certainly thousands of Americans, we don't have an exact count, I would say somewhere, best guess between 5,000-10,000 that are near Kabul." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 17, 2021

Excuse us?

Biden administration spokesman John Kirby admits they don’t know the number of Americans in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/6y3HoUyfJ0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2021

This morning, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said on CNN that the military is not "equipped and able" to help Americans trapped inside their homes in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/km02CVNeha — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 17, 2021

We’re honestly kind of shocked that he didn’t dismiss John Berman’s questions as more “Monday morning quarterbacking.” Thank goodness for small favors, we suppose.

Because this is bad. This is really, really bad.

Thousands of Americans stranded and unable to get to the airport is "not ideal." Brutal. https://t.co/DmXmfAAUTp — John Ekdahl #fullyvaxxed #maskup #staysafe 💉💪❤️ (@JohnEkdahl) August 17, 2021

That they were not evacuated prior to the military is the crime of the century. — Don Frantz (@DonFrantzNC) August 17, 2021

Where is Biden? — Jake (@UCCowboy) August 17, 2021

He’s busy. Very, very busy.