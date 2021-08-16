Just how determined is the Biden administration to keep f*cking that chicken?

"Monday morning quarterbacking now…is not a helpful exercise," replies @PentagonPressSec to @CarlaBabb who asks why more U.S. airstrikes were not conducted as the Taliban advanced in recent days. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 16, 2021

WATCH: Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby dismisses an honest question about US airstrikes in Afghanistan: "Monday morning quarterbacking here now isn't, I don't think, a helpful exercise." pic.twitter.com/blOQhqWWfO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 16, 2021

The Pentagon’s putz press secretary John Kirby just dismissed a reporter’s question about military decision not to airstrike Taliban, saying “Monday morning quarterbacking isn’t a valuable exercise” — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 16, 2021

And what, pray tell, is a helpful or valuable exercise? Doing absolutely everything wrong and subsequently standing by all those terrible decisions?

Question to Pentagon Press Secretary: "Why didn't the U.S. conduct air strikes against the Taliban over the past week?" Answer: "Monday morning quarterbacking doesn't do anyone any good." Pathetic.@henryrodgersdc — Kevin Cox (@brooklyncowboy1) August 16, 2021

A disgrace actually. In response to great and tough questioning @PentagonPresSec says “Monday morning quarterbacking not helpful”. Ugh. — Clarissa Reilly (@clarescastle) August 16, 2021

I cannot *BELIEVE* this Pentagon flack just called criticism of the Afghanistan collapse "Monday morning quarterbacking." Dear lord. Just end this presidency. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 16, 2021

How I cannot stand @PentagonPresSec. The gall of the man to disparingly refer to "Monday Morning Quarterbacking" at a time like this. No accountability. pic.twitter.com/IvLrS3W7I7 — Shawn Hairston (@JetJacket) August 16, 2021

No accountability? Well, that’s fine. Means he fits right in with this administration.

Pentagon saying "monday morning quarterbacking"? Excuse me, this is a current event, we have questions. — Kelly K (@KellyTalkingNow) August 16, 2021

People deserve some answers. Wanting those answers isn’t “Monday morning quarterbacking.” It’s wanting the truth. It’s wanting accountability.

Monday morning quarterbacking? Jesus Mary and Joseph. Almost as insulting to our intelligence as the rest of this bull. Pathetic display of incompetence. https://t.co/mtZ2B270pv — Michael S. Pauley (@MichaelSPauley) August 16, 2021

This is amazing. How are they so bad at this? https://t.co/iTI5bmDwBB — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 16, 2021

Trump was bad, but are they trying to beat them in awfulness? — Adrienne (@AdrienneRoyer) August 16, 2021

If there’s one thing the Biden administration does and does well, it’s being awful.