Andrew Cuomo just announced that he’s resigning as New York Governor, effective in 14 days. Guess he figured that since that’s where he was ultimately headed, he might as well go out with guns blazing:

It certainly is.

Hey, we all make mistakes! Except for Andrew Cuomo, of course. He’s not bad, he’s just Italian!

Only a prude would have a problem with the way he shows his gratitude:

We’d be shocked if he didn’t pat people on the stomach. He’s just so appreciative of kind gestures.

Almost as appreciative as he is of diversity:

Andrew Cuomo welcomes women of all colors, shapes, and sizes, both on and off the grope line.

