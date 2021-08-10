We honestly didn’t think he’d do it, but Andrew Cuomo has just done it and announced his resignation:

NY Governor Cuomo announces his resignation: pic.twitter.com/pbawpXmgHu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 10, 2021

Cuomo announces he is resigning as governor of New York pic.twitter.com/QtAjBrWLpI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2021

"The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing. And therefore, that's what I'll do," New York Gov. Cuomo says. pic.twitter.com/Z1edfCJa3z — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 10, 2021

He should’ve resigned a long time ago.

Cuomo resigning, effective in 14 days. Kathy Hochul will take over. — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) August 10, 2021

Dang.

Wow. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) August 10, 2021