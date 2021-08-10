Back in May, we learned — but were not necessarily shocked — that CNN host Chris Cuomo had been advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on navigating the sexual misconduct allegations against the latter while also fulfilling his own duties at the network. After the extent of Chris Cuomo’s conflict of interest became public, Cuomo apologized for putting his CNN colleagues “in a bad spot” and vowed that it wouldn’t happen again. CNN also vowed that Cuomo would “not participate in such conversations going forward.”

CNN's @ChrisCuomo apologizes: "I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that, I would never intent for that, and I'm sorry for that." pic.twitter.com/IeLtmcUT8g — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 21, 2021

Well, according to the Washington Post, it’s happening again — or, more likely, it never stopped:

Advisers have encouraged Cuomo to resign as fallout grows inside and outside the gov's office from explosive AG report. The governor, talking to Chris Cuomo & a few others, is defiant. Meanwhile, machinations began to impeach him Monday. w/@michaelscherer: https://t.co/Ic7Wlew1n1 — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 9, 2021

“The governor, talking to Chris Cuomo & a few others, is defiant.” Did you catch that? Here it is again:

Cuomo, who is ensconced in the governor’s mansion in Albany and has not been coming to the office, is left with few advisers. Rich Azzopardi, his longtime spokesman, has said he plans to stay in his post. The governor also continues to confer with longtime adviser Charlie King, a lobbyist at the public strategy firm Mercury, as well as his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, according to people familiar with the situation.

Seems significant, no?

*Advisers have encouraged Cuomo to resign as fallout grows … ….The governor, talking to Chris Cuomo and a few others, is defiant." We see you @ChrisCuomo @CNN https://t.co/7wnbUsNx7t — J.R. McGrail 📎 (@JRMcGrail) August 9, 2021

CNN luminary is STILL advising his brother. https://t.co/RINp0FHRFp — Smatt (@mdrache) August 10, 2021

But Chris Cuomo promised he wouldn’t do it anymore! CNN promised that Chris Cuomo wouldn’t do it anymore!

Well, if the WaPo’s report is correct, then evidently they haven’t.

Just weeks after @ChrisCuomo apologized promising that advising his brother accused of sexual assault by multiple women will “will not happen again”, the @washingtonpost reports that Cuomo is back to advising his brother. Does your network have any standards, @brianstelter? pic.twitter.com/6Gm3po42Ri — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 10, 2021

Sorry, but Brian Stelter’s too busy watching Fox News.

Chris Cuomo is *still* advising him? What the hell is going on at Fox News, @brianstelter? https://t.co/ctbyfPvuwh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 10, 2021

And Brian wants us to applaud CNN for the way they’ve handled Chris and Andrew Cuomo as well as feel bad for Chris Cuomo being put — by himself, mind you — in such an uncomfortable position.

The only advice @ChrisCuomo should give @andrewcuomo is to resign & then he should take the same advice and end @CuomoPrimeTime & resign from @CNN https://t.co/EDWDJKdpvf — Steve Rhodes (@tigerbeat) August 9, 2021

This is getting absurd. CNN can not allow this to continue. I never call for people to lose their job and livelihoods, but I'll make an exception here. Either Chris needs to stop, cold turkey, talking to Andrew, or CNN needs to fire him. He is a disgrace to journalism. https://t.co/ypvdtrDKXk — Aryeh Brusowankin (@AryehBrus) August 10, 2021

CNN is a disgrace to journalism. At least to what journalism is supposed to be.