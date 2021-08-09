Last week, following New York AG Letitia James’ revelations about the findings of the investigation into sexual assault allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, CNN’s Brian Stelter wrote a piece about how CNN has handled their host Chris Cuomo’s own role in his brother’s scandal.

On the air, Chris has sounded protective of his brother at times; bitter about the political warfare at other times; and detached from it at other other times. Overall, I'd say, he sounded realistic about life as a member of his famous political family. https://t.co/2IxpD2untp — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 4, 2021

Stelter’s piece made note of the fact that Chris Cuomo didn’t address the scandal on his show at all.

And yesterday, on “Reliable Sources,” Stelter elaborated on the reasons for Chris Cuomo’s conspicuous silence. Stelter’s apparently quite proud of his coverage, as he’s been retweeting other media outlets talking about it:

CNN wasn’t worried about any conflicts of interest when Chris Cuomo joked about giant swabs with Andrew Cuomo on his show while nursing home residents were dying of COVID19. But we digress.

Here’s what Stelter had to say on “Reliable Sources”:

Chris Cuomo has a lot to say – but right now he cannot say it. Here's my full @ReliableSources report about CNN and the Cuomo dilemma pic.twitter.com/jYLNXXUoO9 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 8, 2021

If that’s what Brian Stelter considers a “full report,” it’s no wonder CNN is a laughingstock.

Defending his network's abysmal handling of the Cuomo brothers, Brian Stelter argues: "This has been a conundrum for CNN that has no perfect answer, that has no perfect solution." He then lauds Chris Cuomo for being able to continue to go out and do his show and rake in ratings. pic.twitter.com/1xjVwDDQJg — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 8, 2021

He then tried to make things of his favorite hate object, Fox News. "Telling a well-off host to hang out by the pool for a couple of weeks is not a real punishment. It's BS when Fox sends a host off on 'vacation' during a scandal." He claims CNN punished Chris with strong words. pic.twitter.com/TVPzfoapa0 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 8, 2021

“Scolding a host in public, saying what they did was ‘inappropriate,’ *that* is an actual punishment.” https://t.co/czQOqYcjtM — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) August 8, 2021

And being the good CNN toady that he is, Stelter set out to clear the "optics problem for CNN." Chris wasn't trying to dictate the network's coverage of his brother because "he works several floors away" from the newsroom. He also suggested more CNNers support Chris than oppose. pic.twitter.com/WEvCzuPLe4 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 8, 2021

Chiding the "bad-faith actors" out to hold Chris Cuomo accountable, Stelter wanted everyone to know "a lot of people [at CNN] feel a lot of sympathy for him." pic.twitter.com/SP9VTRBFq6 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 8, 2021

Welp.

We honestly can’t even with Brian Stelter. He’s just such a shameless hack. We’d be impressed by his shameless hackery if it weren’t so revolting.

The only bad-faith actor here is Brian Stelter. https://t.co/CafbypNB6j — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) August 8, 2021

To be fair, CNN is actually teeming with bad-faith actors.

Wow- doing his best to make Chris look like a victim here — Jason (@jjoseph19958) August 8, 2021

Yeah, it’s really difficult to hire a competent person who isn’t directly related to the governor. The pool of candidates must only be only 10 million or so. — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) August 8, 2021

This was a cringeworthy segment from beginning to end. I understand CNN is in a bad spot here, but probably better to say nothing. — Eileen A 📎🌊 (@era88) August 8, 2021