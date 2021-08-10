Andrew Cuomo is exiting the New York governorship in disgrace.

But at least he can do so knowing that so many of our self-appointed morally and intellectually superior betters disgraced themselves almost as much as he did, and just as shamelessly.

And one of the most disgraceful and shameless of all those people is none other than the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin. Rubin’s made quite the ass of herself over Andrew Cuomo, and we’d be doing ourselves a disservice if we just let her off the hook.

Fortunately, National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke has a very good memory, and he’s going to make sure no one forgets what Jennifer Rubin did with her time and energy.

We’re here for it, too:

That one may be our favorite.

There are, of course, others, but Cooke has a day job. Unlike Andrew Cuomo, who won’t, at least until CNN hires him.

Anyway, two more gems before Cooke wraps things up for now. They’re not from Rubin, but they’re just as nauseating and poorly aged:

But there will always be a special place in our hearts for Jennifer Rubin. She’s just special.

