Andrew Cuomo is exiting the New York governorship in disgrace.

But at least he can do so knowing that so many of our self-appointed morally and intellectually superior betters disgraced themselves almost as much as he did, and just as shamelessly.

And one of the most disgraceful and shameless of all those people is none other than the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin. Rubin’s made quite the ass of herself over Andrew Cuomo, and we’d be doing ourselves a disservice if we just let her off the hook.

Jen Rubin hardest hit. https://t.co/jNEYq4Okdc — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) August 10, 2021

Fortunately, National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke has a very good memory, and he’s going to make sure no one forgets what Jennifer Rubin did with her time and energy.

.@charlescwcooke is RTing all of @JRubinBlogger's Cuomo fangirl tweets and I'm here for it. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) August 10, 2021

We’re here for it, too:

many people ask: Are you all big-"D" Democrats now? My answer is “it depends.” I am a Pat Moynihan Democrat, a Scoop Jackson Democrat, an Andrew Cuomo Democrat. https://t.co/dZlePYptTk — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 13, 2020

God, I love tales from the Cuomos. One of the few joys in all this. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 31, 2020

why cant obama be more like andrew cuomo? http://wapo.st/hYguJR — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 2, 2011

these are from Boris Johnson and Andrew Cuomo! two tough guys that are also decent human beings — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 19, 2020

Watching Andrew Cuomo is inspiring, uplifting, fascinating. He weaves details and humor and math and common sense all together. He is magnificent. Let's just listen to him. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 25, 2020

That one may be our favorite.

There are, of course, others, but Cooke has a day job. Unlike Andrew Cuomo, who won’t, at least until CNN hires him.

Anyway, two more gems before Cooke wraps things up for now. They’re not from Rubin, but they’re just as nauseating and poorly aged:

But there will always be a special place in our hearts for Jennifer Rubin. She’s just special.

There is nothing Jen Rubin won’t get horribly wrong and then flip flop on pic.twitter.com/Tla1xdtjqo — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 10, 2021

***

