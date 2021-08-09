Earlier, we told you about CNN host Brianna Keilar noting that “conservatives are capitalizing on [the border crisis] by demonizing immigrants as diseased spreaders of covid — with no facts to back that up.”

President Biden has a border crisis on his hands – no doubt. But conservatives are capitalizing on it by demonizing immigrants as diseased spreaders of covid – with no facts to back that up. #RollTheTape pic.twitter.com/nmUsbdM5i9 — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) August 9, 2021

Narrator: There are, in fact, facts to back that up. Considering that Keilar works for a network whose tagline is “Facts First,” you’d think she’d be a bit more interested in putting facts first. But nope.

After getting called out for pushing her false narrative — instead of admitting to letting her partisan bias get in the way of accurate reporting — Keilar decided to push it even harder.

Ah yes. The talking points went out this morning. The logical argument that "open borders leads to more disease" was far too obvious and damaging and libs panicked to come up with something. However, libs will be shocked to realize that no one believes this agitprop anymore https://t.co/TWSabMq4Zr — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 9, 2021

@brikeilarcnn does not want you to watch this video directly from the Border: REPORTER: "Did they test you for COVID?" MIGRANT: "No" REPORTER: "Are you vaccinated?" MIGRANT: "No" pic.twitter.com/b3INA85bBX — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 9, 2021

Here’s how Keilar puts Facts First:

Unvaccinated Americans, disproportionately Republican Fox viewers, are fueling the surge, not migrants who are near 100 percent tested and quarantined if positive. Why not talk about the border crisis without dabbling in BS and racist tropes about immigrants. https://t.co/xrDYH6LrbM — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) August 9, 2021

BS dabbler, heal thyself.

Lol you know you’re wrong Brianna — Nick Sznajder (@Nikocharles2) August 9, 2021

You have absolutely no evidence for this at all. — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) August 9, 2021

show your work, hack https://t.co/pXEYsCcWBT — I love hockey and foxes. (@foxesandhockey) August 9, 2021

She can’t.

Complete lie — Live Monitor (@amlivemon) August 9, 2021

You’ve also gotta love how people pointing out that unvaccinated illegal immigrants are coming in over the southern border without being tested for COVID19 are bigots according to Brianna Keilar, but Keilar suggesting that Republican Fox News viewers as a group are “fueling the surge” is totally fine.

Have you seen the vaccination rates by demographic group? — Scott E. B, Ph. Doge (@ScottishDuke) August 9, 2021

FOX Viewers… "Black and Hispanic people remain less likely than their White counterparts to have received a vaccine, leaving them at increased risk, particularly as the variant spreads." https://t.co/po9rZ2V5Xl — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) August 9, 2021

Keilar is a superspreader of misinformation.

Too busy monitoring Erick Erickson and Allie Beth Stuckey for misgendering people.