If you want some more glaring examples of Biden administration “priorities” (or lack thereof), Fox News’ Bill Melugin has reported how many Covid positive people who entered the U.S. illegally at the southern border have been turned loose in McAllen, Texas:

That’s unbelievable, not to mention maddening.

The insane irony is that the Biden White House has floated the possibility of more lockdowns in the U.S. while they leave the border wide open to illegal entry.

It’s insane.

What’s even more maddening is that it’s happening by design.

