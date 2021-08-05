Earlier, we told you about Democratic Rep. Cori Bush explaining that she’s important enough to need private security while you’re not important enough to merit the police’s protection.

“Defunding the police has to happen,” she said:

Cori Bush defends hiring private security for herself: “Suck it up. And defunding the police needs to happen.” pic.twitter.com/fQU42ZlMsM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 5, 2021

To be fair, we only heard 30 seconds of what she had to say. Maybe, in context, it wasn’t nearly as bad as we initially thought it was.

Or maybe, in context, it was actually even worse than we initially thought it was:

Rep. @CoriBush on CBSN responding to critics who point out she spent roughly $70,000 on private security while calling to defund the police: https://t.co/GHcR9qFVxG pic.twitter.com/GhCLha7BNR — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 5, 2021

Holy moly. So, not only does she think her life is more valuable than yours, but she’s suffering from genuine paranoid delusions. “My body is worth being on this planet right now and I need private security because the white supremacists want me dead.”

Cori Bush thinks the issue of her own personal safety and the issue of the personal safety of everyone else are totally separate and that it's outrageous to even bring them up in the same context. https://t.co/tYouD3DI5p — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 5, 2021

The only context we need is that Cori Bush is out of her ever-loving mind.

