As the newest member of the socialist congressional Democratic Squad, Cori Bush enjoys a certain level of clout and adulation. But if she lost her seat tomorrow, she’d have to go back to being just your run-of-the-mill moron. Because she’s got absolutely nothing going for her in the intelligence department.

That’s a great way to put it. Because Cori Bush has made it abundantly clear that she didn’t get elected to Congress for her brains.

And it took her all of 30 seconds to do it:

Cori Bush defends hiring private security for herself: “Suck it up. And defunding the police needs to happen.” pic.twitter.com/fQU42ZlMsM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 5, 2021

Really makes you wonder what’s going on in some voters’ heads.

“Suck it up” reminds me of when the BLM leader at Mizzou turned out to be a rich kid doing poverty cosplay, the response to criticism of him was “you’re just jealous of black people with money.” https://t.co/tYSP6nH15a — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 5, 2021

"I have too much work to do…" The arrogance is breathtaking. You see, SHE needs security because SHE has important work to do, unlike those peons she's trying to help (who just happen to be experiencing murder spikes in their communities not seen in decades.) https://t.co/GpTHk7ODuY — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 5, 2021

Better stock up on the good stuff. Cori Bush prefers to shoot blanks, herself.

Seriously. The GOP just needs to play that on a loop.

"Defunding the police has to happen." Well there goes that entire forced news cycle of "we never said we wanted the police refunded." https://t.co/QlGVOt0k8G — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 5, 2021

Dems sure can pick ’em.