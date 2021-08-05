As the newest member of the socialist congressional Democratic Squad, Cori Bush enjoys a certain level of clout and adulation. But if she lost her seat tomorrow, she’d have to go back to being just your run-of-the-mill moron. Because she’s got absolutely nothing going for her in the intelligence department.

That’s a great way to put it. Because Cori Bush has made it abundantly clear that she didn’t get elected to Congress for her brains.

And it took her all of 30 seconds to do it:

Huh.

Where to even begin with this?

Trending

Really makes you wonder what’s going on in some voters’ heads.

Well, yeah.

Better stock up on the good stuff. Cori Bush prefers to shoot blanks, herself.

Seriously. The GOP just needs to play that on a loop.

Dems sure can pick ’em.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #DefundThePoliceCori Bushpoliceprivate securitysecurity